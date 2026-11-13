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Born To Be Lonesome from Rick Faris

Event Details

Rick Faris

For the next single from their upcoming songwriter project with Rick Lang, Hard Times & Heartaches, Billy Blue Records has selected Born To Be Lonesome, co-written and sung by bluegrass quadruple threat, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and luthier Rick Faris.

We are told that the title and concept originated with Lang. He then shared it with Faris, who says that he took the idea and ran with it based on his own upbringing.

“I’ve always felt the lonesome songs of bluegrass more than the happy stories. Maybe I was born to be lonesome! Ha ha. I grew up in rural Jefferson County, Kansas and it’s hard to find a more lonesome little town than Winchester, KS. It was just the perfect backdrop in my mind for this story to take place.

I adore writing with Rick Lang, and it’s always a special time with my dear friend every chance we get to write together.

Cheers, Rick, and here’s to a glass half empty of lonesome bluegrass!!!”

The song’s theme is summed up by the last line of the chorus: “If you spent one day in my shoes, my friend, you’d be lonesome too.” Things really don’t go his way.

It’s a fine piece of contemporary grass recorded with a top-notch crew.

Have a listen.

Born To Be Lonesome is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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