Ashby Frank on New Orleans riverboat during crash

If you’ve been following any news today, you will likely have seen stories about a collision between two large ships near New Orleans. Apparently a tanker lost power on the Mississippi River, and collided with a river cruise ship with 129 people on board, just after noon local time.

It would have been much worse had it occurred a few minutes later, as the cruise ship was tied up at their docking location when the tanker struck, rather than out in open water.

Though no lives were lost, it made for dramatic footage on television and video, with people clinging to the ship as it turned on its side. Coast Guard and local police were on the scene and rescue operations were quickly underway.

What you may not know is that bluegrass artist Ashby Frank was performing on the river cruise ship, and was among the many cruisers taken to the hospital.

Here’s what he shared earlier this afternoon.

“First of all, I’m ok. Many of y’all know that I do some shows/entertainment on riverboats, and if you’ve been watching the news you’ll know that a horrible accident just occurred here in New Orleans. I was onboard, and it was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced, but I have been checked out at the hospital and I’m ok.

Thanks to everyone that has reached out. Please keep all the other passengers and workers in your thoughts and prayers.”

For anyone who missed the story, here’s a local report.

Very glad to see that there were no lives lost, but surely a great many were greatly disturbed.

And that Ashby was not injured!