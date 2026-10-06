Ricky Skaggs 2026 Christmas Tour announced

Is it that time already?

With an eye towards the upcoming holiday season, Ricky Skaggs has announced the dates for his 2026 Christmas Tour with Kentucky Thunder. And given that these shows generally sell out, anyone interested in attending would be wise to make plans soon to obtain tickets if you want to go.

For several years now Skaggs has spent the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas performing a special set of music, geared towards the celebration of the holiday. Typically he includes a variety of Christmas favorites, new arrangements of his own yuletide releases, plus signature Kentucky Thunder instrumentals.

Already promised for this year’s tour are Christmas Time’s A Comin’, New Star Shining, Let It Snow, Mary, Did You Know?, Deck the Halls, Ancient Christmas Tones, and sing alongs on Joy to the World, Rudolph, and Silver Bells.

Even if you aren’t anywhere near feeling the Christmas spirit – and why would you in early October? – take a look at this list of dates and think about whether you can make a show.

December 2 – Boone, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

December 3 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

December 4 – Louisburg, NC – Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center

December 5 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Theatre

December 6 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre

December 8 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

December 13 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

December 14 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts

December 15 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

December 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

December 17 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

December 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

Ticket information for the Ricky Skaggs Christmas Tour can be found online.