Ricky Skaggs 2026 Christmas Tour announced

Is it that time already?
With an eye towards the upcoming holiday season, Ricky Skaggs has announced the dates for his 2026 Christmas Tour with Kentucky Thunder. And given that these shows generally sell out, anyone interested in attending would be wise to make plans soon to obtain tickets if you want to go.
For several years now Skaggs has spent the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas performing a special set of music, geared towards the celebration of the holiday. Typically he includes a variety of Christmas favorites, new arrangements of his own yuletide releases, plus signature Kentucky Thunder instrumentals.
Already promised for this year’s tour are Christmas Time’s A Comin’, New Star Shining, Let It Snow, Mary, Did You Know?, Deck the Halls, Ancient Christmas Tones, and sing alongs on Joy to the World, Rudolph, and Silver Bells.
Even if you aren’t anywhere near feeling the Christmas spirit – and why would you in early October? – take a look at this list of dates and think about whether you can make a show.
- December 2 – Boone, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country
- December 3 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
- December 4 – Louisburg, NC – Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center
- December 5 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Theatre
- December 6 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre
- December 8 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
- December 13 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
- December 14 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts
- December 15 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
- December 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
- December 17 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre
- December 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall
Ticket information for the Ricky Skaggs Christmas Tour can be found online.