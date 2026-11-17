Possum Run from The Sullivan Sisters

Chicago’s Sullivan Sisters are back with another single release with Dark Shadow Recording. It’s one written within the band, an instrumental they call Possum Run.

The Sullivans are Luciya on banjo and her older sister, Soraya, on guitar. Both are currently studying in college, as is most of their young touring group. Finn McGuinness is on fiddle, Gabe Zinser on mandolin, and Sammy Mougin on bass.

Possum Run was written by Luciya and Finn, and the younger Sullivan explained a bit of how it came about.

“I started writing this tune one random night in my living room. I had really been getting into some high-speed mash songs, including Ted’s Tune and Bootleg John off of Jason Davis’ album, Second Time Around. Those songs inspired Possum Run’s high-energy vibe, which made writing the rest of the tune really fun for me.

I came up with this interesting chord progression that I was having lots of fun improvising over, and that’s how I came up with the first part of the tune. But I was also really getting into Celtic music at the same time, and I loved the way the genre’s ornaments and triplets sounded on the banjo, so I decided to get Finn’s help writing a Celtic-sounding interlude for the tune that we ended up absolutely loving.”

It does move swiftly along, as Luciya suggested. Give it a spin.

Possum Run is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.