Congratulations Lee and Jenna!

South Carolina banjo player and social media entrepreneur Lee Marcus and his new bride, Jenna Lynn, were married on November 7.

Though he has performed widely on a variety of bluegrass instruments, most bluegrass folks know Lee as proprietor of the hugely popular Facebook and Instagram sites, Bluegrass Life. The Facebook page alone boasts of more than 650,000 followers, and he also runs a number of other social pages, Bluegrass Memes and Youth of Bluegrass. He also managed social media for Rhonda Vincent for the past two years.

Lee and Jenna’s love story is a unique and precious one, which might be called, “I found love at the assisted living center.”

Here’s his telling of how they met, and how their distinctive wedding took place, and the reception where the couple met and work.

“The wedding… we were going for genuine. We used one of my residents at the assisted living facility where I work as the flower girl. My best friend is a resident at the assisted living facility where Jenna works. We are both Life Enrichment Directors.

We met when I went to play banjo for her residents back in December 2023. I volunteered over there for two years, and they hired me as Jenna’s assistant. Then the facility across the road needed a new LED, so I was asked to take the job. Now, we both have the same job. I’m continuing my education to hopefully be able to take on more responsibility and serve our residents at a greater capacity.

Since we wanted the wedding to be genuine, we played a photo slide show 20 minutes before the ceremony with lots of photos from our life together so far. My dad was the preacher of the wedding. I had to be decked out, as all us banjo players do. 🤣 And she proudly sported a Temu wedding dress and teal Converse. Pure Jenna.

And, before we did any vows, we played a 25-minute video of reels from our adventures together. Most of the videos were funny and made the crowd erupt with laughter. At the end of the funny videos, a condensed video of our engagement played. Then at the very end, a short video of the first time I played piano for Jenna came up. She was sitting on the bench with me. As the video faded to black, the light came up on the stage to show Jenna and I at the piano, and I picked up where the song left off in the video.

After the song, I sang a song for her called She’s Got This Thing About Her by Chris Young. It was actually the very first time I’ve played the piano and sang, so it was very intimidating. But, us bluegrass boys are used to doing things on the spot, right? 🤔 Then we did the usual wedding ceremony. After the pronunciation of man and wife, the procession song blared throughout the church. No one knew what it would be besides me and the soundman. It was Rocky Top, and Jenna turned to me with a ‘what in the world’ look on her face. We then danced down the aisle as the crowd clapped and sang along. Great wedding!”

That does sound like a wonderful wedding, and how sweet to include the residents in their celebration.

Lee said that for the time being, working as a Life Enrichment Director is his primary focus.

“I still do social media, but the majority of my time has been spent working with and serving seniors. When things get settled, I hope to start back doing more music. I play piano and banjo for both of our facilities quite often.

This isn’t the path where I thought God would lead me, but I’m content. I’d love to be playing stages for large crowds, but playing for our beloved residents is just as rewarding.”

What a lovely story.

Congratulations and best of luck to Lee and Jenna!