If I Go Down With You from Jaelee Roberts

The latest single from Nashville bluegrass hitmaker Jaelee Roberts is a sultry new track which mixes her grass and acoustic country chops. Roberts is double trouble these days, as both a solo artist and as lead vocalist with all-female headliners Sister Sadie.

If I Go Down With You was written by Jeff Partin, and produced by Jaelee’s dad, Danny Roberts, mandolinist and founding member of another Nashville institution, The Grascals.

Jaelee admits that this song is something of a departure for her.

“This is a dark love story and very different from anything that I have recorded before.

I asked Jeff Partin if he had written any songs that he could send my way, and I knew from the very first listen that I had to record it. There was something about the combination of the lyrics and the haunting melody that immediately drew me in.

The song paints such a vivid picture that I could instantly see it unfolding in my mind, almost like a movie.”

She boasts of a fine studio band behind her on this track. Tony Wray plays guitar, with Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Michael Cleveland on fiddle, Ron Stewart on banjo, and Alan Bartram on bass. Zack Arnold adds a harmony vocal.

Check it out.

Look for If I Go Down With You from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the new single at Get It Played.