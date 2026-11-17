Richard Weize passes

Richard Weize, founder of Bear Family Records, died on November 13, 2026, of heart failure. He was 81 years of age.

His company, which started in 1975 in his native Germany, is renowned worldwide for the more than 300 box set collections they have released of primarily American bluegrass, country, rockabilly, and rock music. These were audiophile editions, typically of older recordings, and remastered with great care and expertise to remove any remnants of the clicks and pops often associated with older records.

The two Flatt & Scruggs sets from Bear Family in the 1990s gave fans a total of 10 CDs of the band’s seminal bluegrass music, along with detailed full-color booklets with many photographs and discographies. Those of us who had been listening to crackly LPs from the 1940’s and ’50s delighted to hear the remastered audio of our heroes, and though they were, and remain, a pricey commodity, no bluegrass library could ever be complete without them.

Later sets for Bill Monroe, Jim & Jesse, The Osborne Brothers, Bill Clifton, and Jimmy Martin delivered the same high quality of remastered audio and packaging, all of which allow contemporary listeners to understand the development of bluegrass music in its original time frame.

Bear Family has also re-issued dozens of bluegrass albums, many of them quite historic, as individual CDs, as well as collections from a variety of artists in one set. A review of their catalog can’t fail to tempt any fan of the music.

Weize was also a serious archivist of recorded music. It was his passion as well as his profession. But the stories of this music meant as much to him as the recordings, which he carefully conveyed in these many albums and sets.

The techniques of remastering and the meticulous care taken in preserving the original sound while removing unneeded audio artifacts, turned the record industry on its ear. It also showed that consumers would pay higher prices for a top-quality product like the Bear Family box sets. Soon other labels in and around bluegrass were likewise in the box set business.

Music lovers in other genres hold Richard and Bear Family in the same high regard for bringing back records of early country, blues, and rock ‘n’ roll.

The German Record Critics’ Award (Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik) went to Richard several times, as did their lifetime achievement award. He also received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesverdienstorden) in 2021, the only federal award of its sort in Germany. Other international awards include the W. C. Handy Award and the Kurt Weill Prize.

Bear Family Records was sold in 2014 to two longtime employees, after Richard had stepped aside from active management of the business. But he kept a hand in, releasing LPs and CDs, plus digital downloads of material long out of print.

Though bluegrass lovers never got a chance to know Richard Weize, we remain deeply in his debt for the many fabulous projects he released.

Long live Bear Family Records, and R.I.P., Richard Weize.