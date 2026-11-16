Songs I Learned at My Mother’s Knee — Doug Rorrer

Eden, North Carolina native Doug Rorrer has spent a lifetime steeped in traditional music, and on Songs I Learned at My Mother’s Knee (and Other Low Joints), available now on Patuxent Music, he invites listeners right into his musical living room. Following in the vein of his 2023 release, My Roots Are Showing, the album is an affectionate tour through the vintage sounds that shaped him.

Doug’s credentials in the traditional music world run deep. He grew up listening to his father’s 78 rpm records—a fitting pastime given his family tree. His great-aunt, Lou Emma Rorer, married legendary 1920s banjoist Charlie Poole, while her brother, Posey Rorer, fiddled alongside Poole in the North Carolina Ramblers. In 1986, Doug and his wife, Kathy, founded Flyin’ Cloud Studios, a label responsible for many acclaimed old-time, bluegrass, and folk recordings.

That heritage shines through in every note. Also influenced heavily by Doc Watson, Doug possesses a warm, rich, and genial voice that carries the easygoing charm of the 1960s folk revival. His relaxed manner makes him an ideal storyteller for a well-chosen assortment of quaint, sentimental numbers—what old-timers used to call “heart songs,” in the vein of Mac Wiseman. Several tracks are delightful, lesser-known gems you may never have heard before, while others carry familiar echoes of classic tunes or bring to mind the whimsical spirit of the Red Clay Ramblers.

Throughout the album, Doug handles rhythm and flatpick guitar and bass, backed by a top-notch cast of traditional musicians. His son, Taylor Rorrer, joins in on fiddle and banjo, alongside a stellar lineup of pickers: Lonesome River Band’s Jesse Smathers on mandolin, Jeremy Stephens of High Fidelity and Don Wright on banjo, and a trio of fine fiddlers in Kirk Sutphin, Billy C. Hurt Jr., and Clay Shelor (a shirttail relation to bluegrass banjo great Sammy Shelor).

If there is small critique of the project, it lies in the track sequencing. The album opens with a stretch of similarly paced vocal numbers before grouping several instrumentals together in the middle. After a few more vocals, the album closes with two more instrumentals. Sprinkling those fiddle and banjo tunes throughout the running order might have given the album better pacing.

Still, that is a minor point on a thoroughly charming record, and traditional music fans will especially appreciate that the CD liner notes list the original recording sources for the songs, many of which are drawn from the North Carolina Ramblers’ repertoire. Songs I Learned at My Mother’s Knee is a heartfelt, expertly played tribute to the enduring power of these old songs, delivered with genuine warmth and deep respect for the tradition.