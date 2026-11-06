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Pickin’ on the Pond festival moves site in 2027

Event Details

Pickin' On The Pond

Pickin’ On The Pond, held each summer in Eau Claire, WI, is getting a sizable makeover for 2027.

The annal festival, hosted as a fundraiser for veteran-focused charity Operation Green Healing, brings the bluegrass community together to enjoy local and regional acts in support of veteran wellness efforts.

In 2027, the third annual event will move to the Eau Claire Expo Center, and add a free outdoor show and fair to the Saturday activities.

This event was launched in 2025 by Executive Director CJ Cowgill and festival curator Jayson Minor. For 2027 they have brought in production veteran Scott Morfitt, well known in the region for his work with Blue Ox Music Festival, Eaux Claires, and Converge Radio, to assist with event operations, partnerships, and media outreach.

In addition to the two nights of stage concerts, offered for a weekend price of $100, the free Saturday daytime offerings will include:

  • Outdoor music from local bands
  • An open Community Car Show
  • Dedicated Kids Zone with bounce houses, a dunk tank, and family activities
  • The return of the VFW Auxiliary’s signature Flip Flop Chicken
  • On-site veteran peer connections, local community resource organizations, raffles, and regional food and craft vendors

Cowgill says that he thinks that they will have the best of both worlds next year.

“Moving to the Eau Claire Expo Center allows us to remove barriers entirely. A family can come out for the free Saturday games, the car show, or the chicken dinner, while music fans get two full nights of incredible talent for just $100. When everyone shares the same space, conversations happen, isolated veterans meet peers, and the community takes real ownership of supporting the people living among us.”

The 2027 lineup for the ticketed portion of Pickin’ on the Pond will be announced November 14. Advance tickets are available now for only $75 for the weekend. VIP ticket options are also available.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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