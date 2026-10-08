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Photos from Raleigh Wide Open 2026

Event Details

Raleigh Wide Open 2026

The Carolina Cutups at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 – photo © Maurice Melvin

This past weekend saw the 2026 edition of Raleigh Wide Open, the downtown street festival in Raleigh, NC which was launched when the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention moved from Raleigh to Chattanooga two years ago.

Old hands who attended WOB in Raleigh will recognize the layout, hosted on Fayetteville Street which is closed to vehicular traffic or the duration, with free admission to all. In addition to live music on multiple stages, the street is lined with food and craft vendors and thousands of people make the trek downtown to enjoy the scene.

Many thanks to the good folks at Pinecone, who manage the festival, for sharing these photos.

Street jam at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Todd Gunsher
Asheville Mountain Boys at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Willa Stein
Jamming on Fayetteville Street at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Todd Gunsher
Asheville Mountain Boys at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Todd Gunsher
Big Richard at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Willa Stein
Rain descends on Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Stacy Chandler
Alice Gerrard interviewed by David Menconi at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Willa Stein
Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Maurice Melvin
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Willa Stein
Hubby Jenkins at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Willa Stein
The Onlies at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Willa Stein
Liam Purcell with Cane Mill Road at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Maurice Melvin
Earl White Stringband at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Maurice Melvin
Patty Kinlaw with Hank, Patty & The Current at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Maurice Melvin
Square dance fun at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Maurice Melvin
The Carolina Cutups at Raleigh Wide Open 2026 - photo © Maurice Melvin

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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