A bluegrass Christmas sampler

Bluegrass Christmas ornaments found on Etsy

You’ve packed away the leftover turkey… you’ve emerged victoriously from Black Friday… you’ve dragged the Christmas decorations out of the attic… so what else is there to do before the real world returns on Monday? Get in the Christmas spirit, of course.

Bluegrass has an abundance of excellent Christmas songs, both originals and covers of classic carols. Here’s a sampler playlist to get you ready to deck the halls, all with a nostalgic vibe and a nod to a bluegrass singer’s favorite theme – home.

I’m Going Home, It’s Christmas Time – Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys

One of the premier bluegrass holiday songs, in my opinion, and sung note-perfect by the late Ernie Thacker on the 1993 release Christmas Time with Ralph Stanley. Anyone who’s been to Appalachia in the winter can see it clearly in their mind when Thacker sings, “The snow lies deep in the mountains, the wind blows soft in the pines. The smoke curls up from the chimney, I’m going home, it’s Christmas time.”

Balsam Range also has a fine version of this song, released a few years back.

Christmas Time Back Home – Country Gentlemen

Many consider this to be an essential bluegrass Christmas song, and a few bands have released more recent versions. However, it’s hard to beat the Gents, especially the top-notch classic lineup. There’s some great imagery in this song: “While out among the shimmering pines lights sparkle in the snow, and through the lonely mountaintops the wind’s shrill echoes cry…”

It’s Christmas Time – Larry Sparks

From his excellent Christmas in the Hills album, this song finds Sparks narrating his journey home at Christmas: “See the snow, how it’s falling, and my old home’s a-calling me back…” From the moody guitar to the bluesy vocals, this song is classic Sparks wrapped up in some tinsel and lights.

Dreaming of Christmas – Rhonda Vincent

This is a cheerful, bright number that Vincent wrote for her 2015 album, Christmas Time, with lovely instrumental work. Vincent lists things that mean Christmas to her – biscuits and chocolate gravy (of course, made with Martha White flour), sledding, hanging candy canes, and plenty of time with family.

Santa Train – Patty Loveless

If you’re looking for a song that your three-year-old will enjoy just as much as you, this is it. With a chugging rhythm, train whistle sounds, and a chanted list of train stops along the Santa Train route, this original from Loveless and her husband Emory Gordy, Jr., will have you singing and dancing along. The Santa Train is a real train on the CSX (formerly Clinchfield) railroad that runs from Pike County, KY, to Kingsport, TN, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, with Santa and volunteers passing out gifts to families who gather at small towns along the way. Loveless grew up going to see the Santa Train and has rode along several times as a guest in more recent years.

Call Collect on Christmas – Del McCoury

Not every Christmas song can be joyful, and Del McCoury wrings every bit of sorrow out of this one. It tells the story of a young man who left his home to ramble (as so many young men in bluegrass songs do), and is only asked for one thing by his mother: call her on Christmas. Years pass, he promises he’ll come home, until the fateful Christmas when no one answers his call. James King has a great version of this one, too – it’ll bring a tear to a glass eye.

Snow Day – The Claire Lynch Band

Here’s a change of pace from most of the rest of this playlist. From Lynch’s Holiday! album, this song, with lead vocals from Bryan McDowell, channels the sound of Bing Crosby and other 1940s and 50s crooners. It’s a fun little ode to the unexpected pleasures of staying home on a snow day.

Old Fashioned Christmas – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, featuring Paul Williams

Originally recorded by Jimmy Martin, this cut from Joe Mullins has a special significance. The song was penned by Paul Williams after Martin invited Williams back to Sneedville, TN, with him for Christmas. Williams actually wrote the song on the way home from the visit, inspired by Martin’s family. Mullins’s version features Williams’s instantly recognizable voice on the recitation part of the song.

Mountain City Christmas – The Kody Norris Show

Norris has a knack for fun, catchy songs, and this one is certainly a toe-tapper. It’s hard to pass up a banjo-driven Christmas song. A nod to his hometown of Mountain City, TN, it’ll have you packing up to head back to the old home before you know it.

Merry Christmas, Ho Ho Ho – Ronnie Bowman, featuring Darrin Vincent and Sharon White Skaggs

We’ll end with a song for those who prefer their Christmas songs with a dose of depression and heartbreak. The incomparable Ronnie Bowman, master of tugging on the heartstrings, sings this one, and captures the feeling of a house no longer being a home. The song’s narrator is surrounded by Christmas beauty and joy, and he “might even buy a tree, decorate it just for me,” but nothing really matters without the woman he lost. The melody perfectly matches the melancholy in the lyrics and in Bowman’s voice.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.