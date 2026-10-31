Nothin’ Fancy Festival gets new home

After over two decades at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA, the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival will be making a move in 2027. According to festival coordinator Robyn Wines, the festival has simply outgrown the park. Their new location will be the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray, Virginia, located about 100 miles north of Buena Vista.

The festival organizers faced struggles with new management at Glen Maury Park prior to this year’s festival, including the loss of areas that had traditionally been used for camping, and an overlap with another festival held the weekend before Nothin’ Fancy. However, the festival had already been on the hunt for a new venue before those issues arose, and representatives from Page County were actually at the festival in September to learn more before they host it next year.

An official announcement from the Page Valley Fairgrounds was made this week on Facebook, touting “three days of incredible bluegrass music.” The festival will be held September 16-18, with headliners including Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, The Kody Norris Show, and The Malpass Brothers. Fans will also be able to look forward to more space for camping and vendors, according to Wines.

Here’s hoping for success at the new location! For more information, visit the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival or Page Valley Fairgrounds online.