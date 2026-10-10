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Me and the Red Bird River by Carla Gover

Event Details

Me and the Red Bird River

A song written and recorded by two different Kentucky musicians has been turned into a children’s picture book. Me and the Red Bird River was written by Carla Gover, and originally recorded by her group, ZoeSpeaks, back in 2008. Bluegrass fans may be more familiar with Dale Ann Bradley’s version, released as The Redbird River on her 2019 album, The Hard Way.

Now, Gover has partnered with eastern Kentucky artist Jeff Chapman-Crane to pair her lyrics with his beautiful illustrations, resulting in a children’s book published last month by the University Press of Kentucky.

The song was inspired by time Gover spent as a child with her grandmother, who lived in Clay County, KY, near the titular Red Bird River. The lyrics speak of experiences very familiar to those who grew up in Appalachia and other similar areas – making quilts, baking biscuits, frying apples – and capture both the daily life and joy of a rural existence.

Chapman-Crane and Gover worked closely together on the illustrations, with the paintings offering vivid images that help bring the song’s lyrics to life. Southeastern Kentucky author Anne Shelby served as the model for Gover’s grandmother, while Gover’s young son stood in for “young Carla.” One thing that really stands out about the paintings is the small details that pop out the more you look at them – small redbirds hidden throughout the book in kitchen canisters, the patches of a quilt, and the grandmother’s apron, to name a few; wall decor that will immediately transport you back in time to your grandparents’ house; a coal oil lantern on the mantel; all placed just so to capture a specific moment in time.

My wife recently purchased a copy of the book to read to our son, but she and I have been just as enamored with it – if not more – than he has. It’s an excellent addition to any child’s – or any adult’s – library.

Me and the Red Bird River is available for purchase from many popular online book retailers. For more information, visit Carla Gover online.

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

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