Bluegrass stars in the night sky

Thanks to the pioneering work of astronomer Archie Warnock, also a dedicated bluegrass musician and active member of the IBMA, three of the founding members of The Seldom Scene have been memorialized in the night sky by the naming of asteroids in their honor.

Mike Auldridge, John Starling, and John Duffey are the official names of asteroids that Warnock discovered, and with each new discovery, the International Astronomical Union allows the discoverer to propose their names. While they aren’t guaranteed to be accepted, they generally are, and Archie has announced this week that these names are now official.

He had previously given the name Keith Whitley to an asteroid he found, and another he discovered was also just named for Dr. John P. Hagen, a pioneering solar radio astronomer.

Though Archie made his living in computer networking and software development, he studied astronomy and mathematics in college, and continued his interest in stargazing through his adult life. He also performs professionally in the DC capital region, and has written for many years for Bluegrass Unlimited and for us at Bluegrass Today.

He says that seeing astronomical objects memorialized in this way has deep meaning for him.

“I am particularly pleased to honor these individuals because each has inspired me in my musical or scientific pursuits. The Seldom Scene and its musicians have been an important part of American bluegrass music and of the local music community here in the Washington area, where I grew up. Dr. Hagen was the first head of the Department of Astronomy at Pennsylvania State University, where I received much of my training as a professional astronomer.

Warnock also shared the official web pages for his named discoveries on the International Astronomical Union web site, where you can find the coordinates to locate these celestial bodies on your own.

Many thanks to Archie for sharing this news, and for remembering such iconic and important artists in this way.