Wilson Thicket and Echoes In The Iron boost restoration of Howell Opera House

Wilson Thicket and Echoes In The Iron at the Howell Opera House – photo © Brandon Still

Howell, Michigan is a city of 10,000 people, located between Detroit and Lansing. Incorporated in 1863, it remains the largest city in Livingston County, and serves as its county seat.

In 1881, the Howell Opera House was built, and has served as an arts center for the community ever since. Like many older structures, extensive renovations have been undertaken of late, and while still ongoing, the Livingston Arts Council, which purchased the building and one adjacent in 2000, has been able to return to offering live performances again in the second floor concert hall.

A third floor theater is still under reconstruction, and on October 29, the bluegrass band Wilson Thicket from the Detroit suburb of Ferndale teamed up with storytelling project Echoes In The Iron to bring music to the theater once again. Together they recorded live, and have released their efforts on YouTube for all to enjoy, and remind everyone in south central Michigan of the work being done in the Opera House.

Echoes In The Iron founders Bill Arnold and Brandon Still participated, as well as Aaron Markovitz on guitar, Jason Dennie on mandolin, Keith Billik on banjo and Scott Kendall on bass from Wilson Thicket.

Arnold and Still began planning the collaboration with Howell Opera House Executive Director Steven Bearden several months before the recording session took place.

Still says that they are proud of the result.

“We’re so incredibly honored to be a part of this project and to have the opportunity to bring a band like Wilson Thicket into the Howell Opera House. You can feel the positive energy in the building, and it’s so exciting to think that over the next few years music will be returning to it once again.”

Here is some of the music they recorded. In the background you can see the work being done to refurbish the theater.

You can find out more about Wilson Thicket online.

Thanks to Brandon Still for sharing these photos from the day.