Mason Via video celebrates Music Impact Coalition in North Carolina

The Music Impact Coalition, a group effort of more than 20 arts organizations have launched their mission to ensure that every student in America has access to high-quality music and arts education, regardless of circumstance, location, or resources, in the state of North Carolina.

Funded by a $2 million grant from The Tullman Family Office and $1 million from The Enlight Foundation, the initiative has chosen North Carolina for their pilot program after research suggested it was an excellent test case for whether program implementation could yield what they describe as “impactful, actionable insights for a scalable national model.” Eight school districts will participate, covering all aspects of the state’s diverse population, including mountain communities, agricultural regions, small cities, suburban areas, and major urban centers.

North Carolina bluegrass artist Mason Via joined this campaign by visiting The Grifton School in Pitt County, where he spoke with teachers and students, and performed a bluegrass version of James Taylor’s Carolina in My Mind.

CHQ Media put together this video summary of Via’s visit, along with audio from his live set at the school.

Enjoy.

You can learn more about the Music Impact Coalition, the organizations working in tandem, and join in their mission to bring music instruction to America’s schools, by visiting them online.