Southwest Virginia songwriter, guitarist, and producer Scott Patrick has been announced as the newest artist to join the Pinecastle Records roster.
For many years Scott has been a mainstay within the bluegrass community near his home in Christiansburg, VA. He’s been part of a number of notable groups during his career, including The Church Sisters, Amber Collins Band, Heather Berry & Virginia Carolina, Black Diamond Bluegrass, Lonesome Heart, and Ashleigh Graham & Appalachian Highway.
His songs have been recorded by top acts like Caroline Owens, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Jesse Smathers, Red Camel Collective, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and Jim Hurst.
Now it’s time for Scott to emerge from behind the songs and record under his own name, and together with today’s announcement from Pinecastle, a debut single is released. It’s a song co-written with Daniel Salyer called Hillbilly Empathy. Sung by Colton Baker of Authentic Unlimited, the lyrics describe someone removed from their rural upbringing, having moved to the city for the financial opportunities. Now he hates who he’s become and is looking for someone who can sympathize with his plight.
Patrick and Salyer offer a thoughtful take on this common phenomenon, which Baker delivers with his usual verve and skill. Additional support comes from Kameron Keller on guitar and bass, who co-produced with Scott, Nick Keen on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar. Patrick adds a lead guitar and harmony vocal.
Check it out.
Hillbilly Empathy is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.