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Kenny Smith GuitarBQ Retreat gets new location in 2027

Event Details

Kenny Smith GuitarBQ Retreat

The 2027 Kenny Smith GuitarBQ Retreat will take place in its new location. The two-day musical workshop will be held at The Grand Inheritance, owned by Mike and Brenda Scott, in Gallatin, TN.

Held April 16-17, 2027, the retreat offers attendees convenience and close proximity to important locations, as well as top-tier guitar instruction. The Grand Inheritance is just 37 miles from Nashville’s airport and 40 minutes from downtown Nashville, with attractions for music lovers such as the Grand Ole Opry and the world-famous Station Inn. Next year’s event offers two days with two incredible guitar instructors: Kenny Smith and Tim Stafford plus great southern cuisine.

Kenny Smith shared his excitement.

“What an honor it is to have one of my heroes teach at my camp next year. Tim Stafford has inspired countless other guitar players, and me. Tim was a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station and founded Blue Highway. Tim is also a co-author of one of the best bluegrass books ever written, Still Inside: The Tony Rice Story. Tim is also one of the best songwriters in bluegrass and was named 2026 Songwriter of the Year for the IBMA. We are all eager to learn from one of our masters of bluegrass. 

We are excited to have Mike and Brenda Scott hosting The GuitarBQ Retreat in 2027 at The Grand Inheritance in Gallatin, Tennessee. I have always loved going out to Mike and Brenda’s when they would have get-togethers and picking parties. They are some of the best people and I’m proud to call them friends. Their joy is infectious and they make you feel at home when you visit. That’s so important to us when you are hosting an event and you’re having people flying, driving long distances to have a once-in-a-lifetime musical learning experience.

We also want the attendees to experience BBQ and good Southern food. Nothing brings people together like BBQ. Other than music, BBQ is one of my biggest passions. BBQ and guitars slow things down, in a world where everything is faster and faster.”

The Scotts also expressed their delight.

“We were absolutely delighted when Kenny and Amanda approached us about hosting the Kenny Smith 2nd Annual GuitarBQ Retreat at The Grand Inheritance! After hearing about the tremendous success of their inaugural retreat, we were excited to explore ways to make their 2027, two-day experience even better. 

Considering our convenient location, spacious property, and versatile facilities, we felt The Grand Inheritance would be an ideal fit. Attendees will have access to a variety of nearby lodging options, including camping, while our facilities offer plenty of flexibility for both indoor and outdoor breakout sessions and activities. 

This will be our first multi-day music retreat to host, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Kenny and Amanda Smith, Tim Stafford, and their guests at The Grand Inheritance. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for an experience built around great musicians, genuine fellowship, and a shared appreciation for the artistry and authenticity of real music!”

With the talents, expertise, and warm personalities of Smith and Stafford as instructors; the welcoming, gracious, and knowledgeable Scotts as hosts, and the beauty, elegance, and historic spirit of The Grand Inheritance, this will no doubt be an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Spots are filling rapidly. To reserve a slot, visit Kenny’s web site.

To learn more about the amenities of The Grand Inheritance, visit them online.

The Grand Inheritance in Gallatin, TN
The Grand Inheritance in Gallatin, TN
The Grand Inheritance in Gallatin, TN

About the Author

Picture of Sandy Hatley

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

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