IBMA ’26: Wednesday Night Rambling

Véranda showing on Wednesday night at World of Bluegrass 2026 – photo © Elizabeth Loring

The second night of the IBMA World of Bluegrass band showcases (known as the Bluegrass Ramble) was just as inspiring and exciting as the first. It’s a bit like bluegrass speed dating, as you move from room to room, sampling what each has to offer.

What started as unofficial gatherings in hotel suites has now evolved into makeovers of meeting rooms into temporary nightclubs. The Hopeless Holler Trading Co. transformed their showcase room with piles of glow sticks and dancing colored lights (which were only slightly seizure-inducing).

There I caught the very impressive South Carolina band, Backline, whose tight arrangements and great harmonies sounded just as good live as their studio efforts. Katelyn Ingardia displayed the same combination of grace and strength in her lead vocals as you hear on their radio singles, but what I had not appreciated earlier was her solid rhythm guitar playing, especially on some of the lightning-fast numbers — she can bring it!

Alex Hampton sounded great on Dobro, and sang ethereal harmonies on their striking song, Dark Rolling Deep. David Heavner also sang nice harmony parts and took some sweet breaks on mandolin. Bassist Chris Williamson had wonderfully rich tone as he kept the low-end anchored. Backline packed a ton of music into their short set, blending original material with a few classic standards, managing to “mash” with true sophistication.

They were followed by Red Camel Collective, for a one-two punch of powerful female singing. The band came out rocking, and again, with the same full and polished sound as their recordings. Heather Berry Mabe’s powerful vocals are crystal clear, and the large crowd was very appreciative.

Sadly, I only got to hear a couple of their songs before heading downstairs to catch the tail end of the set by Véranda, a group from Quebec. They had a nice blend of traditional bluegrass and French-Canadian styles, and even threw in some harmonized yodeling. They put on a high-energy show that inspired some spirited dancing in the audience.

Next up was the Lonesome Ace Stringband, one of my favorites of the weekend. Chris Coole started the first song with moody and haunting clawhammer banjo that gave way to John Showman’s ripping fiddle — he really knows how to dig in. Noah Harrington provided just the right foundation with inventive bass work and a tremendous groove. The band showed great range with music that sometimes flowed like a peaceful stream, and other times pounded like a raging river. They have a very compelling, unique sound, and I encourage you to check them out.

I ended my evening in the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society’s room, where the host was quite welcoming, even passing out little sprigs of plastic flowers for folks to clip on their hats or lapels. Apparently, it’s a Colorado thing. Michael Prewitt & Crunchgrass Supreme were already in full swing and the room was packed. Michael has a gentle voice, a bit like Willie Nelson if he sang in time, and he possesses a wonderfully off-beat sense of humor. The band was clearly having a great time, shouting for each other’s solos and just generally taking joy in the music.

Fiddler Laura Orshaw was as animated as banjo player Henry Strid was stoic, with Michael flatpicking beautiful and melodic breaks, and bassist Max Etling providing solid rhythm and good harmony singing. The musicians paid close attention to each other, which made for some great dynamics as they ran through a set of music that sounded well-rehearsed but not overly polished. The songs and the jokes were natural and unforced, and a good time was had by all.

Over-stimulated and quite saturated with great music, I headed back to my hotel, but things were still raging. Circles of jammers were forming everywhere, tons of people were schmoozing away, and showcases were still going on long after midnight. I saw as many bands as I could, but it was still just a fraction of the performances available. If you have FOMO (fear of missing out), the Bluegrass Ramble is really going to trigger it. You just have to realize you can’t take it all in, and be grateful for what you are able to experience. And come back next year for more!