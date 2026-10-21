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IBMA ’26 – Tuesday night Rambling

Event Details

World of Bluegrass 2026

Slocan Ramblers showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 – photo © Elizabeth Loring

One of the most magical parts of the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass is a chance to experience a staggering number of the world’s best bluegrass bands in a short period of time. But oh, what tough choices you will face! The WOB phone app makes it a little easier to juggle: you can tap on a band’s name to see all the times and places they are showcasing, so if you have to miss them in one time slot, you can catch them in another.

Another technique is just to wander down the hallway and stick your head in each doorway. There will be an amazing band playing in each room, and whatever way your tastes lean, you are sure to find one that knocks you out.

I started Tuesday evening with Kenny & Amanda Smith playing as a duo for an adoring audience in the Get It Played! showcase room at the Marriott. Free coffee, water, and tea, great sound, fun, lighting, and comfy chairs all contributed to a general sense of well-being as we enjoyed hearing the couple in such an intimate setting. It allowed their warm and personable manner, Amanda’s beautiful voice, and Kenny’s virtuoso guitar work to shine just as though they were in your living room.

Then it was a short escalator ride to the Convention Center’s Riverview Stage for the Slocan Ramblers. The sound crew initially had a lot of trouble with the change-over from the previous group, but the band handled a stressful situation very capably and professionally and soon were wowing us with their tight, dynamic sound—straight-ahead bluegrass with a touch of old-time flavor. It was fun to watch them work the mic with lots of energy and style. Hot picking, strong singing—the Slocan Ramblers have got it going on!

I stepped out to find Missy Raines & Allegheny taking the McKenzie Stage, which is a small open performance space at one end of the convention center hallway. She was attracting quite a crowd with her hot band and good-natured MC work. Ellie Hakanson sounded great on fiddle and vocals (Scraps From Your Table was a highlight), Ben Garnett was solid on guitar, Derek Vaden ripped it up on banjo, and a special treat: the superb Thomas Cassell sat in on mandolin. Missy is incredible to watch — her movements on the bass are precise and deliberate, and she plays with so much power that after a fast song she was actually out of breath.

I took a little stroll and when I returned Mo Pitney and John Meyer were entertaining a large audience with their brother-style harmony, with Jenee Fleenor guesting on fiddle. I found a seat and stayed in it for Wood Box Heroes, who absolutely brought the house down with their high-energy and hard-rocking brand of bluegrass. Josh Martin and Jenee Fleenor’s singing was very powerful and emotive on songs like the Willie Nelson classic, Whiskey River. Jenee provided strong fiddling, Matt Menefee drove the banjo hard, and Josh took some great guitar solos.

It was great to see bass hero Barry Bales, with his massive bass tone and impeccable taste and timing. Thomas Cassell returned to the stage (he’s a regular member of this band) and put on a clinic in mandolin playing, delivering just what was needed at every moment. His clear, bell-like tone, with each note perfectly articulated, makes for some beautiful solos, and he and Barry were a formidable rhythm section. What a pocket!

Jenee absolutely slayed with a soulful version of KT Oslin’s Do Ya, a country hit from the ’80s. The song is perfectly suited to her effortless glissandos, playful phrasing, and the seemingly endless power of her voice. The band backed her up with a funky Latin beat, and she played a distinctive fiddle solo through a wah pedal, something she picked up while working with Steven Tyler. It’s surely a first for bluegrass! She earned a standing ovation for the song, which was nothing short of astounding.

I made the decision to stay within the hotel and convention center for my wanderings, but I could have easily ventured out into the pleasant night air to check out the official showcases also happening in local restaurants and bars. These tended to have longer set times than the 20 minutes or so that the bands I saw were playing. I bumped into Ken Irwin, founder of Rounder Records, who told me he welcomed the chance to see how a band does in all kinds of performance environments.

The layout and format of the Bluegrass Ramble makes it so easy to sample a lot of music in a short time, which is great for label executives and talent buyers looking for acts to sign or book. But it’s also incredibly inspiring for anyone who plays or even just loves bluegrass. What a fun way to survey the variety and depth of some of the best bluegrass bands currently on the scene.

Kenny & Amanda Smith showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Pitney Meyer showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Missy Raines & Allegheny showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Slocan Ramblers showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Slocan Ramblers showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Wood Box Heroes showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Elizabeth Loring

About the Author

Picture of Elizabeth Loring

Elizabeth Loring

Elizabeth is a bluegrass singer, songwriter, bass player, and founding member of Chicago’s Andy Miller & the 145s. She contributes reviews and articles to Bluegrass Today and serves as the weekly puzzle-master.

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