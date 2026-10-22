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Exploring IBMA’s 2026 WOB Exhibit Hall

Event Details

Billy Strings

Bob Minner and Billy Strings trading licks in the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall – photo © Elizabeth Loring

The annual visit to the World of Bluegrass exhibit hall is always a central part of the IBMA experience. Wandering the aisles, you’ll encounter a dazzling array of instrument makers, pick manufacturers, radio shows, college programs, festivals, and this year, even a rack of sparkly stage fashions. 

It’s wonderful to get hands-on time with a Huber banjo or Martignacco & Thomas fiddle and mandolin, and speak directly to the folks who make them. You also might see some of your heroes trying out instruments in informal jams. Billy Strings, Tim Stafford, and Frank Solivan were among those picking in the booths today, and a little bird told me Mike Marshall and Adam Steffey could visit the Northfield Mandolin booth tomorrow.

I was about halfway through the hall in the Chattanooga Convention Center when I realized how delightfully effective the ceiling’s sound dampening is. Inside the large hall were two small stages with rotating showcase bands and over 70 booths full of people picking and chatting, yet the sound levels were always quite comfortable. In past years I have tended to leave the exhibit hall with a bit of a tension headache. And you never would have dreamed of trying to hear a band in that raucous environment.

The exhibit hall is always a great place to bump into old friends and make new connections, pick up a lot of cards, and grow your accessory collection. Not only did I visit with folks from all over the country, I also picked up a sweet Vern Williams sticker.

The C.F. Martin booth had a virtual wheel you could spin for various swag like lanyards and drink koozies. You could sample little cups of a coffee brand that benefits the IBMA, or find solidarity at the Bluegrass Pride booth. Upton Bass was showing off a small and lightweight bass amp. Noted photographer Jeff Fasano brought a backdrop and professional lighting and was kept busy by offering free photo sessions, with the hope that the subjects would later buy the high-resolution results.

Pro-tip: stop at the booth that is giving out tote bags first, or bring your own—you will leave with swag! Whatever you are looking for, if it’s bluegrass, you are likely to find it in the WOB exhibit hall.

Elderly Instruments brought a lot of gear to the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Tim Stafford and Frank Solivan in the ToneSlabs booth at the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Kenny & Amanda Smith perform in the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Kenny & Amanda Smith perform in the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Pretty fancy dress for bluegrass at the Shugashack booth in the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Some of fancy duds on display in the Shugashack booth at the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Jeff Fasano photographing John Showman and Chris Coole of the Lonesome Ace Stringband at the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Bob Minner and Billy Strings trading licks in the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall - photo © Elizabeth Loring

About the Author

Picture of Elizabeth Loring

Elizabeth Loring

Elizabeth is a bluegrass singer, songwriter, bass player, and founding member of Chicago’s Andy Miller & the 145s. She contributes reviews and articles to Bluegrass Today and serves as the weekly puzzle-master.

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