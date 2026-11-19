Royce Jordan shared a father’s love

Royce Jordan MCing one of Lorraine’s festivals – photo © Bill Warren

This remembrance of Royce Jordan, a fixture on the bluegrass scene for decades, is a contribution from his daughter, Lorraine Jordan. Royce passed away this week at 96 years of age.

As most of you know, for many years my Dad, Royce Jordan, has been the man in my life. As a young girl I traveled with him for his work on bus trips. He took me to see the world as he set up co-ops so low income people could make a living and have a better life.

I returned the opportunity as I took him on my bus trips to bluegrass festivals. He became my bus driver, then MC, and then my sales table manager. Thirteen years ago he gave me the money and assistance to start my first bluegrass festival, Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies. The first year, we might have had 27 fans in seats. The 2026 festival is going on this week, always the weekend before Thanksgiving, and we have pre-sold over 500 seats.

During our travels we went to 38 states and 11 countries. He loved Ireland and Canada and always wanted to go back. We did 20 bluegrass cruises including Alaska and California. My Dad also helped me open my coffee house that has live bluegrass music, and streams all the shows on Friday nights. I can’t remember a week going by without talking to him.

He loved my music and even returned a beautiful brand-new vehicle because he could not play my CDs in it since it came without a CD player. If you love my music and my festivals and Lorraine’s Coffee House then we owe it all to my Dad. He got me started and he kept me sticking with it. Dad bought me my first guitar, bass, and mandolin.

My Dad lived to be 96 years old, and in his 90s, was still playing golf, riding a motorcycle, and keeping up with me on the road. My biggest cheerleader has now left me and life will be very different. If you see me don’t be sad for me; just know I had the best Dad ever, and help me carry his legend on through my music.

To quote a friend of mine…

“You always knew through the good and the bad, he would always be there for you… because he was your Dad.”