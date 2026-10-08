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Destination Bluegrass festival launches in Pennsylvania

Event Details

Destination Bluegrass

A new bluegrass festival will debut next month in Waynesboro, PA, billed as Destination Bluegrass, which will be hosted at the Eagles Club Event Center, November 13-15. Additional concerts and jams that weekend will be held at a variety of local venues.

Destination Bluegrass is presented by the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro, with the assistance of Franklin County IMPACT! Grant, Rent in Waynesboro.com, and Gladhill Services.

Scheduled to appear this first year are the Jason Carter Band, Martha Spencer Duo (with Jamie Collins), FrankCo Penn, and a number of other regional entertainers on Saturday night. Jam sessions and gospel sings will be happening on Friday, Saturday morning, and Sunday morning.

Events are ticketed separately, some are free, and a full VIP weekend passes to all concerts and jams is offered for $100.

More details are available online.

Good luck to Destination Bluegrass in their opening year!

Destination Bluegrass

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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