She’s ba-a-a-a-ack!
Big news from Bluegrass Country, the 24/7 bluegrass streaming service based in our nation’s capital. Katy Daley, the doyenne of bluegrass radio in the DC area, is coming out of retirement to host a weekly program starting on Thanksgiving day.
Katy is nearly synonymous with bluegrass radio in DC. She was there during the region’s hey day in the 1970s, broadcasting on WAMU, and being a constant presence at shows and concerts. Befriending many of the performers as they rose to prominence, her stories of those “good ol’ days” could fill a lot of air time all by themselves. But she is also a connoisseur of fine bluegrass music, and promises to share the best of what’s new along with the classic sound as she returns to the microphone once again.
Celebrated by the IBMA as its Broadcaster of the Year in 2009 and 2011, and recipient of their Distinguished Achievement Award in 2019, Katy was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2024.
Her morning show attracted listeners of every stripe while she was on the air, including former President George Bush (41), who had requested that staff record her shows while he was traveling so that he could catch up upon his return.
After retiring from management at Bluegrass County while it was still part of the big WAMU broadcasting empire, she kept a toe in by writing a wonderful column for us at Bluegrass Today, 20 Questions with Katy Daley, and co-produced a podcast with Howard Parker called Bluegrass Stories.
But that wasn’t enough for a pioneer like Katy Daley, so she is back at Bluegrass Country every Thursday morning from 10:00 to noon, eastern time. Don’t miss out!
Welcome back to a dear old friend.
The Bluegrass Country signal is available online worldwide at bluegrasscountry.org, or through their free streaming apps for iOS and Android.