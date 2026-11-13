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Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival kicks off

Event Details

Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival

Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival kicked off on Thursday evening. Joe Mullins welcomed the crowd and went over the renovations taking place at the Roberts Convention Centre. A major portion of the facility is being remodeled. It should be really nice when complete.

Conrad Fisher opened the show. He is a singer/songwriter from Pennsylvania. He did some of his original music, joined by Spencer Strickland and “artist-in-residence” Jason Barie.

Corrina & Jeremy Stephens did a duo show that they bill as The Stephens Brothers. It is an excellent mix of old time and original music. They bring High Fidelity to the stage on Friday.

Tony Holt & the Wildwood Valley Boys has long been a staple of Ohio/Indiana bluegrass. The band now consists of Tony, and cousin Tom Feller, with Wes Miller, Lori Lambert, and Brad Lambert. Ron Stewart joned in on fiddle. Tony announced that a new recording will be released soon.

Dale Ann Bradley brought her band to the festival. She is one of the very best female vocalists in the genre. She closed out her show with the award-winning Amanda Smith joining her and Matt Leadbetter in a stirring trio.

Pitney Meyer closed out the day. These young men are taking the bluegrass world by storm. Put them on your must-see list.

Friday and Saturday promise two big days of excellent music with Rhonda Vincent, Chris Jones, Riley Gilbreath, Nothin’ Fancy, Kody Norris, and Blue Highway.

Head on over to Wilmington, Ohio for some great bluegrass music.

Support your local music venues.

Joe Mullins welcomes everyone to the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Guitar workshop with Kenny Smith and Jeremy Stephens at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Conrad Fisher Band at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Barie with The Conrad Fisher Band at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Spencer Strickland with The Conrad Fisher Band at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt with The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Feller with Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wes Miller with Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Lambert with Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lori Lambert with Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Stewart with Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt & The Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Stephens Brothers at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Stephens Brothers at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Stewart and Jason Barie twin some fiddle with Dale Ann Bradley at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Leadbetter with Dale Ann Bradley at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Ann Bradley at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mo Pitney with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Meyer with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nate Burie with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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