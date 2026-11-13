Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival kicks off

Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival kicked off on Thursday evening. Joe Mullins welcomed the crowd and went over the renovations taking place at the Roberts Convention Centre. A major portion of the facility is being remodeled. It should be really nice when complete.

Conrad Fisher opened the show. He is a singer/songwriter from Pennsylvania. He did some of his original music, joined by Spencer Strickland and “artist-in-residence” Jason Barie.

Corrina & Jeremy Stephens did a duo show that they bill as The Stephens Brothers. It is an excellent mix of old time and original music. They bring High Fidelity to the stage on Friday.

Tony Holt & the Wildwood Valley Boys has long been a staple of Ohio/Indiana bluegrass. The band now consists of Tony, and cousin Tom Feller, with Wes Miller, Lori Lambert, and Brad Lambert. Ron Stewart joned in on fiddle. Tony announced that a new recording will be released soon.

Dale Ann Bradley brought her band to the festival. She is one of the very best female vocalists in the genre. She closed out her show with the award-winning Amanda Smith joining her and Matt Leadbetter in a stirring trio.

Pitney Meyer closed out the day. These young men are taking the bluegrass world by storm. Put them on your must-see list.

Friday and Saturday promise two big days of excellent music with Rhonda Vincent, Chris Jones, Riley Gilbreath, Nothin’ Fancy, Kody Norris, and Blue Highway.

Head on over to Wilmington, Ohio for some great bluegrass music.

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