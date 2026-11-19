Last night’s awards show for the Country Music Association in Nashville was, as always, a celebration of everything country music from the past year. If you follow music news coverage, you may have seen that traditional country fans were upset by the short shrift shown to iconic artists like Sammy Kershaw, Ella Langley’s stunning awards success with six wins, or Taylor Swift’s live performance in a return to the event.
Unless you watched the show, broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ from Nashville’s Bridgestone Area, located just across the street from The Ryman Auditorium, you might not have heard how bluegrass music was included in the proceedings.
Show host Lainey Wilson did a brief bit with Brand Paisley, playing his prewar D-28, that was reminiscent of the old Cripple Creek bit from Hee-Haw, where they “updated” some country hits of the past for contemporary times. And fiddler supreme Jeneé Fleenor was shown on camera in the audience wearing a jacket she was given by John Anderson after she had worked with him when his name was mentioned. Anderson passed away last month and was remembered during the broadcast.
The Stanley Brothers were also name-checked for their recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, with their photo displayed in the hall. Too bad there was no music.
The biggest bluegrass feature was one of several Dolly Parton tributes, one dedicated to her The Grass Is Blue album from 1999. Wilson took the lead on Train Train, supported by an all-star bluegrass band consisting of Vince Gill and Molly Tuttle on guitar, Ricky Skaggs on mandolin, Béla Fleck on banjo, and Stuart Duncan on fiddle.
That same band also did Just A Few Old Memories with Gill singing lead. Not strictly bluegrass, but very nicely done.
All in all, a very nice nod to the popularity of bluegrass music in a show that, at one time, ran from even a mention of its existence.
Well done CMA!