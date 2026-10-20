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Chattanooga welcomes the IBMA WOB

Event Details

IBMA World of Bluegrass

After ten years away from the IBMA World of Bluegrass event, I could not be more impressed with my experience so far in its new Chattanooga digs. It’s the organization’s second year in this new location, and they are really getting it dialed in.

I’d been at WOB almost from the beginning, starting in Owensboro and continuing through the Louisville days. I took in a few of the Raleigh conventions (missing Nashville entirely). I can tell you, the host venue (and the IBMA’s presentational and organizational skills) keep getting better with each move.

The city of Chattanooga is lovely and quite hospitable. Everywhere I have ventured in the very walkable area, the people are friendly and courteous. The convention center is just steps away from several charming neighborhoods with great shops, restaurants, bars, coffeehouses, and even a large supermarket so you can stock your room with late-night snacks, or pick up those forgotten toiletries. 

The hotel connected to the convention center is pretty swanky, but there are also quite a few hotel options just a short walk away. And if you’re feeling rugged, a small encampment of Billy Strings fans is assembling in a parking lot down the street, centered around a brightly painted school bus. Billy is in town to perform two nights at the Grand Reopening of the historic Tivoli Theatre and is not scheduled to appear at WOB, but it’s hard not to wonder if he might make his way over and just give us a little surprise?

The convention center itself is easy to navigate and quite comfortable. Since one can spend a good deal of time sitting in the very valuable panel discussions and workshops, I am especially impressed with the abundance of well-cushioned chairs!

The comfy chairs were also a welcome sight in the big ballroom where the keynote address was held. The large video screens and professional lighting gave us all a great view of the band and speaker, which made it so much easier to focus on the performance and the message. We’ve really come a long way from the spartan ballrooms at the Executive Inn, may it rest in peace.

One of the most useful amenities is the nicely printed, compact, and well-organized schedule. Even better, though, is the phone app that makes it easy to deal with the overwhelming number of opportunities. Tap on events that interest you and they are added to your own personal list, making it a snap to see where you are headed next. You can even set a reminder so you can break away from that hallway conversation in time to make it to a “don’t-miss” showcase.

All this, and it’s only Tuesday! Check back for more reports as we continue to take in all the WOB has to offer.

It just takes a few taps to build your own schedule in the WOB app.
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen perform before Tim Stafford’s keynote speech at World of Bluegrass '26. Professional sound, lights, and video make it easy to see and hear, even from the back of the room, and the ballroom was large and comfortable - photo © Elizabeth Loring
Half the fun at World of Bluegrass is spotting people in the spacious main hallway. I happened across a confluence of three SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction personalities: Chris Jones, Ned Luberecki, and Joey Black - photo © Elizabeth Loring

About the Author

Picture of Elizabeth Loring

Elizabeth Loring

Elizabeth is a bluegrass singer, songwriter, bass player, and founding member of Chicago’s Andy Miller & the 145s. She contributes reviews and articles to Bluegrass Today and serves as the weekly puzzle-master.

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