Cedars of Lebanon from Andy Leftwich

Andy Leftwich, 2026 IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year – photo © Erick Anderson

Fresh off being named as IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year last week in Chattanooga, ace multi-instrumentalist Andy Leftwich has a new single to share. Released on Mountain Home Music, it’s another of his compositions which he calls Cedars of Lebanon.

Leftwich says that this new instrumental number evokes something deep and meaningful, which he ties to his own Christian faith.

“Sometimes you write a song and you know immediately how it’s going to turn out. Other times, it comes together in a way you weren’t expecting. That was the case with this song. As it came together, it reminded me of something majestic, something very special and unique.

The cedar tree is very significant in scripture. The cedar trees of Lebanon were the most suitable, dependable, resilient…you can even say ‘faithful’ resource that Solomon had with which to build the temple of God.

It might be a stretch, but as I listen to this song, I can’t help but wonder what it must’ve been like to gaze upon the majestic sight of Solomon’s temple and the cedar trees of Lebanon holding it together.”

With Andy holding down mandolin and fiddle duties, assistance comes from what is becoming his “house band”: Cody Kilby on guitar, who also took home an IBMA Award for Guitar Player of the Year, Matt Menefee on banjo, and Byron House on bass. Also appearing on the track are Justin Moses on reso-guitar, and Steve Brewster on drums.

Give it a spin.

Cedars of Lebanon is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.