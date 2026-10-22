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2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award winners

Event Details

2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

The 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards have just started at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN. Hosted by Sam Bush and Sierra Hull, the show will present trophies in 18 categories to top artists, songwriters, and players in bluegrass music, chosen by their professional peers in the International Bluegrass Music Association.

As we have in years past, we will post each winner as they are announced, so check back throughout the evening to see all the winners.

Best of luck to all the nominees!

New Artist Of The Year – Mason Via

Guitar Player of the Year – Cody Kilby

Gospel Recording Of The YearSome Day – Blue Highway (artist); Olive Stockton/Tim Stafford (writers); Blue Highway/Dan Boner (producers); Rounder Records (label)

Banjo Player of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson

Female Vocalist Of The Year – Jaelee Roberts

Collaborative Recording of the YearBroken Angels – The Grascals and Dolly Parton (artists); Dolly Parton/Jamie Johnson (writers); Kent Wells (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Bass Player of the Year – Mike Bub

Instrumental Recordings of the YearBig Daddy Rabbit – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Feat. Nathan Livers) (artist); Nathan Livers (writer); Michael Cleveland (producer); Yeah Man Records (label)

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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