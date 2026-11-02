Bill Clifton passes

Beloved bluegrass singer and entertainer Bill Clifton died on October 30 at 95 years of age.

Born William August Marburg on April 5, 1931 in rural Maryland, north of Baltimore, Bill discovered old time music during his teen years. Workers on the farm where he was raised, owned by his wealthy family, introduced the young man to string band music, inspiring him to pick up the guitar.

The name he used professionally for the rest of his life came while in college at the University of Virginia. Partnered in a folk duo with a fellow student named Paul Clayton, they performed as The Clifton Brothers, and “Bill Clifton” stuck. It was often said that the name change may have been partly to spare his family seeing Marburg associated with hillbilly music.

Together with Clayton, Bill formed his first band in 1953, The Dixie Mountain Boys, with Dave Sadler on banjo and Carl Boehm on bass. They did record together, but the music was never released until the 1970s.

Surely the biggest influence on Bill where traditional music was concerned would have to be A.P. Carter, whom he met while still in college. The Carter Family was based in northern Virginia at that time, not far from either Charlottesville where UVA is located, or from Bill’s family home in Maryland. Carter apparently was fascinated to find such a young, well-to-do, and educated man so interested in his music.

After a break from college to pursue music professionally with the Dixie Mountain Boys, Clifton returned to UVA and graduated in 1954. He then joined the US Marine Corps, attended Officer Training School, and was first stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. This part of the state had an active bluegrass music scene at this time, and Bill continued to sing and collect traditional songs. In 1955, his songbook, 150 Old Time Folk and Gospel Songs, was published, which became quite influential.

Bill’s recording career really got its start after leaving the Marines in 1956, and he signed with Mercury Records, though much of his output was released on the Starday label, which had partnered with Mercury. With a voice that reflected the less-accented sound of the folksingers of the time, he occupied a unique place in bluegrass music, often including well-known artists like Jimmy Martin, Ralph Stanley, Benny Martin, and Mike Seeger on his recordings.

Several years before Carlton Haney launched the first three-day bluegrass festival in Fincastle, VA, Clifton hosted an all-day concert in Luray, VA in 1961 which featured Bill Monroe, The Stanley Brothers, The Country Gentlemen, Red Allen, Frank Wakefield, Mac Wiseman, and others. Haney’s later event in 1965 largely followed Clifton’s lead, extending it over a full weekend.

Shortly after this concert, Bill moved to England for an extended visit, one that ended up lasting 15 years. During this time he continued to perform, finding a ready audience overseas, and taking his brand of more genteel bluegrass to many other parts of Europe, and even Japan and Africa. He became the face of American bluegrass for many fans in the UK during the 1960s and ’70s.

Upon returning to the US in 1978, Bill settled in Virginia quite near the Carter Family place in the western part of the state, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Not long after he was recording for County Records, though much of his music from the later part of his life was released on a label he founded known as Elf Records. These included music recorded with the top artists of the day, often with Red Rector and Don Stover as First Generation.

A major milestone was reached when Bill Clifton was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Over this long career Bill released more than two dozen albums, and wrote memorable songs like My Nights Are So Lonely, Lonely Heart Blues, and When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall.

Though he hadn’t performed much the past 20 years, you might still encounter him at concerts and festivals, or at the World of Bluegrass convention, where he spoke warmly to fans and offered his time graciously to all who approached.

Following Bill’s wishes, a private family funeral service will be held. Family was always a big concern for Bill, who fathered ten children with two wives, Sarah-Lee, and Tineke, all of whom are still living. He also left behind 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Those who may wish to make a memorial donation in his honor are asked to consider the Carter Family Memorial Music Center.

R.I.P., Bill Clifton.