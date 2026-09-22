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Winners and photos from Walnut Valley 2026

Event Details

Walnut Valley Festival

Jakob Thomas at the 54th Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS (9/19/26 – photo © Jeromie Stephens

The festivities have been concluded at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS, including their prestigious National Flat Pick Guitar Championship and other important contests.

We’ll have a more detailed report from Nick Hancock later this week, with more images, but wanted to get a winners list up, and share some of the beautiful photos Jeremie Stephens has shared from the park. In an interesting twist of fate, Winfield is Jeremie’s hometown, so he was able to visit with his dad as well as take in the festival this year.

And the 2026 winners are:

Walnut Valley 2026 National Flat Pick Guitar Champions Anthony Howell, Dillon Hodges, Nick Norris

2026 National Flat Pick Guitar Championship

  1. Dillon Hodges – The Shoals, AL (Preston Thompson Custom D-MA guitar as prize)
  2. Anthony Howell – Kosciusko, MS
  3. Nick Norris – Nashville, TN

2026 Old Time Fiddle Championship

  1.  Edith Sigler – St. Louis, MO
  2.  Bonnie Norris – Nashville, TN
  3.  Mary Parker – Mountain View, AR
Walnut Valley 2026 Old Time Fiddle Champions Bonnie Norris, Edith Sigler, and Mary Parker
2026 Walnut Valley National Mandolin Champions Ezekiel Green, Anthony Howell, and Myles Thompson

2026 National Mandolin Championship

  1. Anthony Howell – Kosciusko, MI (Bulas Mandolin as prize)
  2. Ezekiel Green – Walnut Ridge, AR
  4. Myles Thompson – Hendersonville, TX

2026 National Bluegrass Banjo Championship

  1. Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN
  2. Alex Davis – Machester, TN
  3. Brian Anderson – Rancho Cordova, CA
2026 Walnut Valley Nation Banjo Champions Alex Davis, Joey Gipson, and Brian Anderson
2026 Walnut Valley Hammer Dulcimer Champions Ilace Mears, Daniel Jordan, and Deb Jones

2026 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship

  1. Daniel Jordan – Austin, TX
  2. Ilace Mears – Saddlebrooke, MO
  3. Deb Jones – Black River Falls, WI

2026 International Finger Style Guitar Championship

  1. Henry Ferland – New Paltz, NY (Taylor Builder’s Edition 814ce guitar as prize) 
  2. Brandon Green – Walnut Ridge, AR
  3. Nick Norris – Nashville, TN
2026 Walnut Valley International Finger Style Guitar Champions Brandon Green, Henry Ferland, and Nick Norris
2026 Walnut Valley International Autoharp Champions Fredona Currie, Loriann Clayton-Bethard, and Michael Poole

2026 International Autoharp Championship

  1. Loriann Clayton-Bethard – Kansas City, MO (Whippoorwill Acoustics 15-Bar Diatonic Autoharp as prize)
  2. Fredona Currie – Heber Springs, AR
  3. Michael Poole – Chapel Hill, NC

2026 National Mountain Dulcimer Championship

  1. Adam Cantor – Houston, TX (McSpadden TearDrop Baritone Mountain Dulcimer as prize)
  2. Lydia Houston – Bokchito, OK
  3. Elijah Wright – Kennard, Texas
2026 Walnut Valley National Mountain Dulcimer Champions Lydia Houston, Adam Cantor, and Elijah Wright

Here’s a large gallery of photographs from Jeremie Stephens.

Jesse Smith, Pickin' Parlor campsite, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Tuesday, September 16th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Jimmy Philips, Pickin' Parlor campsite, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Tuesday, September 16th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Shirley Booe, Pickin' Parlor campsite, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Tuesday, September 16th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Pickin' Parlor campsite, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Tuesday, September 16th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Summer Juliette of Wichita, Kansas, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Summer Juliette of Wichita, Kansas, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Mary Bichelmeyer of Tonganoxie, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Isaiah Sibi, guitarist in The Lost Keys, leaving Stage 1, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Pickin' Parlor campsite, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Brandon Green, pregame warmup, Finger Style Guitar competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Pregame warmup, Finger Style Guitar competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Emily Johnson-Erday (no hat) and Lauren Oxford (with hat) are the Starlight Darlins, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Goh Kurosawa waits for his turn during the Internation Finger Pick Guitar competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Steve Mason, luthier, checking out a prototype Mossman guitar, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Festival Angel #1, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Main Stage #1, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Fans, Finger Style Guitar competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
John McCutcheon, Stage 3, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Zach Downes of Pixie and the Party Grass Boys, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Seeking shade in front of Stage 1, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Katia "Pixie" Racine of Pixie and the Party Grass Boys, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Ben Weiss of Pixie and the Party Grass Boys, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Adam Cantor of Houston, Texas, winner of the National Mountain Dulcimer competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Adam Cantor of Houston, Texas, winner of the National Mountain Dulcimer competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Berry Jyles of Berry Idle, Arkansas at the National Mountain Dulcimer competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Anthony Howell of Kosciusko, Mississippi waiting for the National Mandolin competition to begin. Howell went on to win this category and placed 2nd in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition. 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Mark Schimick of Songs from the Road Band, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Wayne Steadham of Winfield, Kansas and Max Bierman of Nashville, Tennessee, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Songs from the Road Band, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Songs from the Road Band, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Gabe Epstein, Songs from the Road Band, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
JonPaul Sepulveda, Pickin' Parlor campsite, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
G Nicholas Hancock, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Jessee Friesen, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
David McKindley-Ward, Socks in the Frying Pan, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Eric Shumacher, campsite jam, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Andrew Finn Magill, Socks in the Frying Pan, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Beppe Gambetta on Stage #3, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Festival Angel #2, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Stage #1, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Wednesday, September 17th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Henry Ferland of Paltz, New York, winner of the International Finger Style Guitar competition, soon to take Stage 1 for a solo performance. 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Nick Norris of Nashville, TN, took 3rd place in both the National Flat Pick Guitar and International Finger Style Guitar competitions, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Henry Ferland of Paltz, New York, winner of the National Finger Style competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Barry "Bones" Patton, Stage 3 with Beppe Gambetta, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Barry "Bones" Patton, Stage 3 with Beppe Gambetta, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Beppe Gambetta, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Tent jam, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Jakob Thomas competing in the National Flat Pick Guitar category, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Friday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Anthone Powell placed 2nd in the Nation Flat Pick Guitar competition and took 1st in National Mandolin competition, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Saturday, September 19th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Tent jam, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Jakob Thomas, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Thursday, September 18th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026
Jakob Thomas, 54th Annual Walnut Valley Festival, Saturday, September 19th, 2026. Winfield, Kansas. Photo by Jeromie Stephens © 2026

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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