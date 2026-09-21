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Allen Mills’ Celebration of Life

Event Details

Allen Mills Celebration of Life

Janet, Deb, Melody, and Jeanne Mills at Allen Mills’ Celebration of Life (9/20/26) – photo © Bill Warren

Sunday was a day of remembrance for a beloved member of our close-knit bluegrass family. Allen Mills, founding member of Lost & Found, was remembered for his mellow voice, personable MC work, impactful songwriting, and his kind spirit. Held at Atkinson Farms in Danville, VA, the three-hour gathering saw a huge turnout of who’s whos in the bluegrass music industry, who all came to celebrate Allen Mills’ legacy.

Allen’s widow, Deb, started the celebration of life with a little introduction and background information on Allen. She was followed by Pastor Jeff Dalton who spoke on I Corinthians 13. 

After reading the scripture, the preacher stressed, “Allen loved everybody and he bore many qualities of love. He didn’t expect love in return. The most important love he had was for his Lord and Savior. We should all love like Allen did.”

Then the music began. Various ensembles picked and sang. Historic instruments played included Allen’s bass fiddle and Dempsey Young’s Hutto mandolin. Pickers included family members: Deb’s brother, Charlie Moore on dobro; and her nephews: Bailey Moore on banjo and Darren Moore on doghouse bass. 

Songs played included signature Lost & Found tunes such as Love of the Mountains (Allen’s best known composition), Wild Mountain Flowers for Mary, Sawmill Road, Leftover Biscuits, and Leaving You and Mobile Too. Bubba Chandler sang The Rabbit Song. Tom Gray joined in to play Old Train and sang Muddy Waters

There were many Lost & Found alums in attendance, including founding member, banjo player extraordinaire, Gene Parker. Other former band mates in attendance included: Chandler, Steve Thomas, Scott Napier, Barry Berrier, Jody King, Roger Handy, Dan Wells, and Lynwood Lunsford, to name a few. The Larry Stephenson Band made the trek from Tennessee and performed I See God per Deb’s request. 

Other notable musicians in attendance included: Sammy Shelor, Junior Sisk, Dale Reno, Mike Anglin, Johnny Ridge, Jeanette Williams, and Olivia Jo. Promoters present included Milton Harkey and Mike Wilson. MCs and radio personalities there were Sherry Boyd and Buddy Michaels. There were also many other movers and shakers throughout the crowd there to pay their respects to Allen.

A slide-show with a lifetime of photos ran throughout the afternoon. The Celebration was held in a beautiful venue in the rolling hills of southern Virginia, an area that Allen dearly loved. As guests departed, a rainbow appeared in the sky. Everyone smiled and felt Allen was there.

Deb reflected at the close of the day…

“The Celebration of Life for Allen was incredible! So many friends and family came, and I thoroughly enjoyed the music! I would like to thank everyone for coming. 

Also, thanks to J.R. Atkinson for having us at his beautiful venue, and to Eddie and his staff for the wonderful food and set up!”

R.I.P., Allen Mills

Sammy Shelor and Deb Mills at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Larry Stephenson and Sherry Boyd at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Deb Mills and Tom Gray at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Sammy Shelor chatting at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Buddy Michaels and Larry Stephenson chat with friends at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Sammy Shelor and Johnny Ridge chatting at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Scott Napier and Lauren Price Napier at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Starlett Boswell sings one at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Johnny Ridge chatting with friends at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Deb Mills at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Tom Gray at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Antique car at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Antique car at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Buddy Michaels and Jeanne Mills at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Rainbow appears after Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Buddy Michaels and Deb Mills at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Sandy Hatley
Deb Mills at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Feller, Deb Mills, and Tom Gray at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Pastor Jeff Dalton speaks at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Olivia Jo at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Janet, Deb, Melody, and Jeanne Mills at Allen Mills' Celebration of Life (9/20/26) - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Sandy Hatley

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

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