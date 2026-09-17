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Nothin’ Fancy Festival kicks off in Buena Vista, VA

Event Details

Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival

Nothin’ Fancy takes the stage at their 2026 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival is more than three days of music. It is a week of camaraderie, and Wednesday is corn hole tournament and potluck day.

The festival is celebrating its 24th year at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA.

Jay Andrews was busy finishing setting up the sound system. He was also demo-ing a mobile sound system. It is a self-contained electric cart with a monster sound system built on. Caleb Cox took it for a spin through the campground.

The crowd gathered for the potluck and a set of music from host band Nothin’ Fancy. The band played all of the songs from their new album, Grass on the Barrelhead. Nothin’ Fancy will also appear Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Thursday features Blue Ridge Thunder, The Grascals, Authentic Unlimited, and Rhonda Vincent.

Friday brings Dave Adkins, Fast Track, Chosen Road, and Pitney Meyer to the Glen Maury Park stage.

Saturday features Amanda Cook, Larry Stephenson, Southern Legacy, and The Malpass Brothers, with Nothin’ Fancy closing out the weekend.

Support your local music venues.

Jay Andrews with his mobile sound system at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caleb Cox takes the mobile sound system for a spin at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gate crew on duty at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Corn hole tournament underway at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Sherri Boyd welcomes everyone to the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lining up for a pot luck dinners at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lining up for a pot luck dinners at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lining up for a pot luck dinners at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy entertains at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Sexton with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Flick with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curt Gausman with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Andes with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jenkins with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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