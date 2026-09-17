Nothin’ Fancy Festival kicks off in Buena Vista, VA

Nothin’ Fancy takes the stage at their 2026 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival is more than three days of music. It is a week of camaraderie, and Wednesday is corn hole tournament and potluck day.

The festival is celebrating its 24th year at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA.

Jay Andrews was busy finishing setting up the sound system. He was also demo-ing a mobile sound system. It is a self-contained electric cart with a monster sound system built on. Caleb Cox took it for a spin through the campground.

The crowd gathered for the potluck and a set of music from host band Nothin’ Fancy. The band played all of the songs from their new album, Grass on the Barrelhead. Nothin’ Fancy will also appear Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Thursday features Blue Ridge Thunder, The Grascals, Authentic Unlimited, and Rhonda Vincent.

Friday brings Dave Adkins, Fast Track, Chosen Road, and Pitney Meyer to the Glen Maury Park stage.

Saturday features Amanda Cook, Larry Stephenson, Southern Legacy, and The Malpass Brothers, with Nothin’ Fancy closing out the weekend.

Support your local music venues.