Friday at Nothin’ Fancy Fest ’26

Nothin’ Fancy joins Rhonda Vincent at the 2026 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Robyn Wines always has surprises for the Nothin’ Fancy festival crowd. This time the festival was opened by Navy veteran, Phil French, presenting the National Anthem on saxophone. It was stirring!

Sherry Boyd keeps everyone in line as MC.

Blue Ridge Thunder is a Virginia band that has become a staple at this festival with their high energy, top shelf show.

The Grascals are a hit wherever they play. This show was no exception. Interesting fact – the hat Jamie Harper wears once belonged to Charlie Monroe.

Authentic Unlimited put on an excellent show. Jerry Cole did not do any lead singing as he was not feeling up to par. He was able to sing some harmony. The band forged on! Feel better soon, Jerry.

Rhonda Vincent provided another top-notch show. Aaron McDaris is in Missouri hosting the Starvy Creek Festival, so Ron Stewart filled in on banjo.

Nothin’ Fancy then played an evening set. Autumn and Jacob Flick introduced Jacob Jr. to the crowd. There were a lot of “Aws” from the audience. Rhonda brought Jenkins a bigger rubber chicken for his bass to the delight of the crowd.

Nothin’ Fancy joined Rhonda in wishing Mickey Harris happy birthday. Mickey was presented a tiny rubber chicken for his bass.

Jamie Johnson also joined Rhonda for a duet.

Chris Sexton brought his cello to round out Rhonda’s string section as the band played 9 to 5 in honor of Dolly Parton.

There are two more big days of music at Glen Maury Park!

Support your local music venues.