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Friday at Nothin’ Fancy Fest ’26

Event Details

Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival

Nothin’ Fancy joins Rhonda Vincent at the 2026 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Robyn Wines always has surprises for the Nothin’ Fancy festival crowd. This time the festival was opened by Navy veteran, Phil French, presenting the National Anthem on saxophone. It was stirring!

Sherry Boyd keeps everyone in line as MC.

Blue Ridge Thunder is a Virginia band that has become a staple at this festival with their high energy, top shelf show.

The Grascals are a hit wherever they play. This show was no exception. Interesting fact – the hat Jamie Harper wears once belonged to Charlie Monroe.

Authentic Unlimited put on an excellent show. Jerry Cole did not do any lead singing as he was not feeling up to par. He was able to sing some harmony. The band forged on! Feel better soon, Jerry.

Rhonda Vincent provided another top-notch show. Aaron McDaris is in Missouri hosting the Starvy Creek Festival, so Ron Stewart filled in on banjo.

Nothin’ Fancy then played an evening set. Autumn and Jacob Flick introduced Jacob Jr. to the crowd. There were a lot of “Aws” from the audience. Rhonda brought Jenkins a bigger rubber chicken for his bass to the delight of the crowd.

Nothin’ Fancy joined Rhonda in wishing Mickey Harris happy birthday. Mickey was presented a tiny rubber chicken for his bass.

Jamie Johnson also joined Rhonda for a duet.

Chris Sexton brought his cello to round out Rhonda’s string section as the band played 9 to 5 in honor of Dolly Parton.

There are two more big days of music at Glen Maury Park!

Support your local music venues.

Phil French blows the National Anthem to open the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Sherri Boyd at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Good with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fred Anderson with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Shifflett with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Sparks with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Anthony Van Pelt with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Bryan with The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Harper with The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Johnson with The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kyle Perkins with The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Flick with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Sexton with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curt Gausman with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Andes with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jenkins with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Cole with Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stephen Burwell with Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Brock with Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Colton Baker with Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Arnold joins Authentic Unlimited at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Arnold with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent with The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent with The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Stewart filling in with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Johnson joins Rhonda Vincent for a duet at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent presents Jenkins with a rubber chicken at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent joins Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy joins Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy joins Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mickey Harris gets a tiny rubber chicken for his birthday at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob and Autumn Flick with their son, Jacob Jr, at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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