2026 Grand Master Fiddler Championship results

This past weekend in Madison, TN, the 56th annual Grand Master Fiddler Championship took place at the Turner Theater (September 11-12). The competition brings out the top contest-style fiddlers in the US, who face off for nearly $9,000 in cash prizes, plus one of the most prestigious titles in music contests, Grand Master Fiddler.

To win the Open Championship, fiddlers must excel over multiple rounds of competition. When the dust cleared, Bubba Hopkins of Spavinaw, Oklahoma came out on top.

The complete list of 2026 winners follows.

Open Championship

Bubba Hopkins – Oklahoma Trustin Baker – Missouri Junior Marriott – Missouri Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky Tim Hodgson – Idaho Kerry Varble – Ohio Sarah Hathaway – Kentucky Andrew Lin – Kentucky Tristan Paskvan – Texas Summer Edgington – Tennessee Bonnie Norris – Tennessee Anna Lang – Missouri Sidney Cantrell – Missouri Jacob Johnson – Alabama Benjamin Lin – Kentucky David Lin – Kentucky Caleb Bryant – Alabama

Youth Championship

McKenna Petersen – Texas Kadence Edgington – Tennessee Nash Grier – Tennessee Bradley Guptill – Oregon Jeremiah Bates – Tennessee Sophie Gruber – Alabama Violet Edgington – Tennessee Lilly Ustick – Tennessee Kaiya Tuo – Tennessee Loulu Guptill – Oregon

Accompanist Championship

Todd Varble – Ohio Terry Barnett – Alabama Dave Edgington – Tennessee

Also awarded each year are:

Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award – Randall Franks

Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award – Sarah Hathaway

Matthew Thomas Lin Scholarship Award – Gregory Tarpley

Congratulations and well done all!