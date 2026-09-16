Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

2026 Grand Master Fiddler Championship results

Event Details

2026 Grand Master Fiddler Championship

This past weekend in Madison, TN, the 56th annual Grand Master Fiddler Championship took place at the Turner Theater (September 11-12). The competition brings out the top contest-style fiddlers in the US, who face off for nearly $9,000 in cash prizes, plus one of the most prestigious titles in music contests, Grand Master Fiddler.

To win the Open Championship, fiddlers must excel over multiple rounds of competition. When the dust cleared, Bubba Hopkins of Spavinaw, Oklahoma came out on top.

The complete list of 2026 winners follows.

Open Championship

  1. Bubba Hopkins – Oklahoma
  2. Trustin Baker – Missouri
  3. Junior Marriott – Missouri
  4. Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky
  5. Tim Hodgson – Idaho
  6. Kerry Varble – Ohio
  7. Sarah Hathaway – Kentucky
  8. Andrew Lin – Kentucky
  9. Tristan Paskvan – Texas
  10. Summer Edgington – Tennessee
  11. Bonnie Norris – Tennessee
  12. Anna Lang – Missouri
  13. Sidney Cantrell – Missouri
  14. Jacob Johnson – Alabama
  15. Benjamin Lin – Kentucky
  16. David Lin – Kentucky
  17. Caleb Bryant – Alabama

Youth Championship

  1. McKenna Petersen – Texas
  2. Kadence Edgington – Tennessee
  3. Nash Grier – Tennessee
  4. Bradley Guptill – Oregon
  5. Jeremiah Bates – Tennessee
  6. Sophie Gruber – Alabama
  7. Violet Edgington – Tennessee
  8. Lilly Ustick – Tennessee
  9. Kaiya Tuo – Tennessee
  10. Loulu Guptill – Oregon

Accompanist Championship

  1. Todd Varble – Ohio
  2. Terry Barnett – Alabama
  3. Dave Edgington – Tennessee

Also awarded each year are:

Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award – Randall Franks

Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award – Sarah Hathaway

Matthew Thomas Lin Scholarship Award – Gregory Tarpley

Congratulations and well done all!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival

Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival on the way back

Read More
Mr. Sun

The Idea Guys – Mr Sun

Read More
Nothin' Fancy

Love at the Five & Dime from Nothin’ Fancy

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival

Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival on the way back

Read More
1970s Iida Archtop Banjo stolen at Earl Scruggs Music Fest

1970s Iida Archtop Banjo lost at Earl Scruggs Music Fest

Read More
Earl Scruggs Music Festival

More photos from 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Read More
Jim and Danielle VanCleve

Congratulations Jim and Danielle VanCleve!

Read More
Mountaineers

Debut Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival report

Read More
Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival

Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival kicks off in PA

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!