Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival on the way back

Molly Moore, Sharon Crawford, and Susanna Langdon at the 2026 Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival

The 54th year of Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival just ended, and Greg Bird stated it perfectly: “It’s like coming home to a family reunion where everyone decided to come this year.”

Twin Oaks had one of the largest crowds it has seen in many a year. All the Twin Oaks followers who have been coming for the 54 years were joined this year by fans who have not been back for a while, or first time folks. The tent was full and the 800 campsites had 300 to settle in the parking spaces. All day long and late night jams were back. The golf carts were lined up around the stage, and the chairs all had festival lovers sitting in them.

Lorraine Jordan, who played the festival last year after a 20 year wait, was approached by the festival owner and asked to join her to help market the event. She was happy to help.

“I’ve built a pretty good bluegrass mailing list over 15 years as a promoter, and both my bands have a real good following. Carolina Road has been out on the road for 30 years and we have picked up many fans that go where we go.

My side band, Country Grass, has just started touring but fans are loving the classic country songs done bluegrass style. We have a following of our own.

This festival at Twin Oaks reminds me of the festivals I went to as a young girl. I wanted to help out and bring it back.”

Lorraine got several thank yous from folks who had given up on going this week. The promoter, Sharon Crawford’s, Dad, Ira Crews, who passed away years ago, put this festival on for a long time, and it was always full. Lorraine was able to play there many times back then. Now Sharon wants to carry on the tradition.

Lorraine stated…

“Sharon can really run this camp ground and keep these volunteers going. The bathrooms are so clean and the grounds and stage look good.

Sharon asked me if I could run her stage show and do her marketing. I did what I do at my festivals, and the people came. With 800 campsites, this could again be one of the biggest traditional festivals running.

The bands came in and did a great job and worked with our budget this time. Deeper Shade of Blue was a great host band. Betty Sibley did the open stage Wednesday night and had seven bands perform.

Thanks to Larry Stephenson, The Churchmen, The King James Boys, The Brothers Five, Sandy’s Back Porch Band, Kent Dixon Gospel, Little Roy & Lizzy, and Fontana Sunset for their great performances. They will all return at some point.

Country Grass did a grand final Saturday night and it went over fantastic!

Twin Oaks in Hobocken, GA will do it all again the third weekend of April 2027. We invite all of you to come on back if you have not been in a while, and we hope new fans will come too.”