Between Kentucky and Me from Hammaville

The latest single from Hammaville, and Mountain Fever Records, is a personal story of hard luck and broken dreams, always leading back to the Bluegrass State.

Between Kentucky and Me was written by Mike Richards and David Morris, and is sung here by Hammaville guitarist, Daniel Seabolt. He lends his plaintive voice to this song of woe, which the band takes at a nice medium tempo.

Helping out in the studio were bandmates Corey Rackley on mandolin, David Carroll on banjo, and Blaze Hammer on bass. Aaron Ramsey provides guitar and Nathan Aldridge adds fiddle. David and Corey sing harmonies.

Since forming in 2023, Hammaville has made deep inroads in contemporary bluegrass through their appealing stage performances, and the catchy new songs they record.

Give Between Kentucky and Me a listen to see why.

Between Kentucky and Me is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.