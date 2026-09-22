Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Between Kentucky and Me from Hammaville

Event Details

Hammaville

The latest single from Hammaville, and Mountain Fever Records, is a personal story of hard luck and broken dreams, always leading back to the Bluegrass State.

Between Kentucky and Me was written by Mike Richards and David Morris, and is sung here by Hammaville guitarist, Daniel Seabolt. He lends his plaintive voice to this song of woe, which the band takes at a nice medium tempo.

Helping out in the studio were bandmates Corey Rackley on mandolin, David Carroll on banjo, and Blaze Hammer on bass. Aaron Ramsey provides guitar and Nathan Aldridge adds fiddle. David and Corey sing harmonies.

Since forming in 2023, Hammaville has made deep inroads in contemporary bluegrass through their appealing stage performances, and the catchy new songs they record.

Give Between Kentucky and Me a listen to see why.

Between Kentucky and Me is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Zoograss 2026

2026 Zoograss in Asheboro, NC

Read More
Carolina Bluegrass Style on the Josie Music Awards

Carolina Bluegrass Style performs on the Josie Music Awards

Read More
Walnut Valley Festival

Winners and photos from Walnut Valley 2026

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Lonesome River Band

Lonesome River Band Hits The Nail On The Head

Read More
AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Cover to Cover — AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Read More
The Penny Family

Master of the Wind from The Penny Family

Read More
Tidalwave Road

This Ol’ Place Is Home To Me from Tidalwave Road

Read More
High Fidelity

Red Ball Rocket Train video from High Fidelity

Read More
Mr. Sun

The Idea Guys – Mr Sun

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!