ToneSlabs introduces flatpick subscription program

ToneSlabs, the boutique pick company run by Frank Solivan and David Welch, has introduced a new program for their fellow toneheads in the acoustic music community.
It’s a Pick Club subscription service, where subscribers sign up to automatically receive new picks monthly. And not a grab bag of what’s leftover, either. Subscribers will receive a link each month to choose what they get, and will also receive the best per-pick price ever offered by ToneSlabs.
These picks are lovingly made by players who realized that rather than spend hours shaping and re-shaping picks themselves, they should instead manufacture some to the standards they demand. Formed from compounds shown to deliver natural tone (Darthtone, Torlon, Fonz, and OG Standard) ToneSlabs have found devotees among both guitarists and mandolinists, with many notable artists being among their endorsers.
With a normal selling price of $35-$40, the Pick Club subscribers can receive them for as little as $13.54/pick.
To wit:
|Tier
|Picks
|Price
|Per-Pick Cost
|Platinum
|2 picks/month (24/year)
|$325/year
|$13.54
|Gold
|1 pick/month (12/year)
|$250/year
|$20.83
|Silver
|2 picks/month
|$50/month
|$25.00
Subscriptions are available now online for all three tiers.
This sounds like a great way to try out the variety of sizes, shapes, and materials offered by ToneSlabs to find what suits you best, and once that’s determined, to lay in a good supply at steeply discounted prices.
You can learn more about ToneSlabs by visiting their web site.