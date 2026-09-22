Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

ToneSlabs introduces flatpick subscription program

Event Details

ToneSlabs

ToneSlabs, the boutique pick company run by Frank Solivan and David Welch, has introduced a new program for their fellow toneheads in the acoustic music community.

It’s a Pick Club subscription service, where subscribers sign up to automatically receive new picks monthly. And not a grab bag of what’s leftover, either. Subscribers will receive a link each month to choose what they get, and will also receive the best per-pick price ever offered by ToneSlabs.

These picks are lovingly made by players who realized that rather than spend hours shaping and re-shaping picks themselves, they should instead manufacture some to the standards they demand. Formed from compounds shown to deliver natural tone (Darthtone, Torlon, Fonz, and OG Standard) ToneSlabs have found devotees among both guitarists and mandolinists, with many notable artists being among their endorsers.

With a normal selling price of $35-$40, the Pick Club subscribers can receive them for as little as $13.54/pick.

To wit:

TierPicksPricePer-Pick Cost
Platinum2 picks/month (24/year)$325/year$13.54
Gold1 pick/month (12/year)$250/year$20.83
Silver2 picks/month$50/month$25.00

Subscriptions are available now online for all three tiers.

This sounds like a great way to try out the variety of sizes, shapes, and materials offered by ToneSlabs to find what suits you best, and once that’s determined, to lay in a good supply at steeply discounted prices.

You can learn more about ToneSlabs by visiting their web site.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Breaking Grass

Breaking Grass returns!

Read More
Chosen Road

Chosen Road to perform on Dove Awards Show

Read More
Allen Mills Celebration of Life

Allen Mills’ Celebration of Life

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Breaking Grass

Breaking Grass returns!

Read More
The Delmore Brothers

Delmore Brothers exhibit in Athens, AL

Read More
International Bluegrass Music Association

IBMA announces criteria for new Executive Director

Read More
Audrey Neel

Audrey Neel to Becky Buller Band

Read More
IckesSickle Toneslabs Rob Ickes

ToneSlabs introduces the IckesSickle thumbpick

Read More
Jim VanCleve

Jim VanCleve to National Fiddler Hall of Fame

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!