Breaking Grass returns!

Since the announcement last September that founder, lead vocalist, and primary songwriter Cody Farrar would be leaving the band, Mississippi’s Breaking Grass has been in an inactive, reforming mode. The guys had said at the time that they would be back, but they did have big shoes to fill.
This past weekend, Breaking Grass returned to the stage performing at SkinnyFest in West Union, OH.
Banjo player Jody Elmore has switched to guitar, with the rest of the band remaining as was: Zach Wooten on mandolin, Tyler White on fiddle, and Britt Sheffield on bass. They’ve just recently added Luke Ford on banjo, and are delighted to be out on the road once more.
Here’s some video from SkinnyFest.
Welcome back Breaking Grass!