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Breaking Grass returns!

Event Details

Breaking Grass

Since the announcement last September that founder, lead vocalist, and primary songwriter Cody Farrar would be leaving the band, Mississippi’s Breaking Grass has been in an inactive, reforming mode. The guys had said at the time that they would be back, but they did have big shoes to fill.

This past weekend, Breaking Grass returned to the stage performing at SkinnyFest in West Union, OH.

Banjo player Jody Elmore has switched to guitar, with the rest of the band remaining as was: Zach Wooten on mandolin, Tyler White on fiddle, and Britt Sheffield on bass. They’ve just recently added Luke Ford on banjo, and are delighted to be out on the road once more.

Here’s some video from SkinnyFest.

Welcome back Breaking Grass!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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