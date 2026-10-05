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Track Premiere: Throw Me A Line from Sheila Vee

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Sheila Vee

Last April we highlighted a group that was new to us, New Jersey’s Magnolia Street String Band, and a very clever music video they created for their then single, the old time favorite, Slow Down Rabbit. That video also introduced us to their talented guitarist and vocalist, Sheila Vee, who is sharing a debut single from her upcoming solo release as a premiere this morning.

The song is one she wrote, Throw Me A Line, that nicely aligns with the experience of many an artist seeking to give time to music amidst all the distractions of life. Sheila says it came from a moment where everything seemed to be working against her, trying to learn a new piece of recording software while “the kids were hungry, the laundry was piling up, and I was staring at a computer wondering why nothing worked.”

Tell me that doesn’t sound familiar.

Vee turned all that into a song, recorded with some real bluegrass hot shots. Michael Cleveland is on fiddle, Scott Vestal on banjo, Bob Harris on guitar and mandolin, Liam Bornovski on pedal steel, Dave McDonald on bass, and Brandon Revilla on drums.

With a very approachable sound, Sheila offers this first cut from Ride, an eight-track solo project due November 6 that contains songs that she felt weren’t a good fit for Magnolia Street. There were no initial plans for an album under her name, but as the songs kept coming to her, she began to consider that as a possibility. And so it has come to pass.

Have a listen to Throw Me A Line.

Throw Me A Line will be available October 7 from popular download and streaming services online. Look for Sheila Vee’s full album, Ride, on November 6.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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