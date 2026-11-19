Burn My Blues Away from Bourbon Revival

Bourbon Revival – photo © Alyssa Hudepohl

We haven’t heard much from Louisville’s Bourbon Revival since they won Bourbon & Beyond’s 2025 Battle of the Strings competition. But we are assured that the guys are still out there doing it, with a debut original single, Burn My Blues Away, just released.

The song is a true band composition, written by all four members, with banjo picker Cody Pearman and mandolinist Nathan Livers putting together the lyrics. Yes, that’s same Nathan Livers who plays with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and who wrote IBMA’s Instrumental Recording of the Year for 2026, Big Daddy Rabbit. Bourbon Revival is a side project for him.

The Revival is completed by Matt Phelps on guitar, who sings the lead here, and Jeff Baxter on bass. Jeff and Nathan add vocal harmonies.

In keeping with the group’s name and claim to fame, the song tells of a man suffering from a ruined romance who reaches for fermented spirits to get rid of his dreadful memories.

Livers says that the story developed as they were writing it.

“I originally wanted to write a song about drowning your sorrows in bourbon, but with Cody’s

help, I like what it turned into even better. The first verse starts out like a typical drinking song.

Guy gets dumped by girl, guy turns to the bottle. But then it shifts into more of a party anthem,

with each section moving the story forward.”

It’s mighty lonesome.

Have a listen.

Burn My Blues Away is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to reach out to the band online for an airplay copy of the track.