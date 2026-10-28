Tim Laughlin moves on from Tennessee Bluegrass Band

Mandolinist Tim Laughlin, a founding member of The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, has departed from the band. He had been involved since the group’s launch in 2021, and has appeared on both of their projects with Billy Blue Records.
Speaking jointly, the band shared this notice on his exit.
Some folks have noticed that our mandolin player, Tim Laughlin, has been missing in our most recent videos and performances. We appreciate our fans, and consider you all more like family than fans. We feel that the time is right and you deserve to know that Tim has recently stepped down from the band and will no longer be traveling or recording with The Tennessee Bluegrass Band.
Have no fear, Tim has assured us he will still remain active in the music pursuing other musical interests. He even has plans to do a few select dates with his own band, The Tim Laughlin Band.
We wish Tim only the best in all of his endeavors! We appreciate all the miles, smiles, and music we’ve shared together over the last five years.
We will be announcing the newest member of The Tennessee Bluegrass Band in the near future.
We’ll look forward to seeing and hearing what Tim comes up with next.