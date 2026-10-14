The Lonesome Road video from High Fidelity

High Fidelity is back with a music video to accompany their current single, The Lonesome Road, which was initially recorded in 1938 by The Delmore Brothers.

The song was written by Gene Austin and Nathaniel Shilkret, and gets a traditional bluegrass treatment from the Hi-Fi folks.

In the music video we see the band – Jeremy Stephens on guitar and lead vocal, Corrina Rose Logston Stephens on fiddle and duet harmony, Kurt Stephenson on banjo, and Daniel Amick on mandolin. The audio track also features Norbert McGettigan III on bass.

We see them in a variety of outdoor settings, performing live on film.

Check it out!

The Lonesome Road is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-saves and pre-orders for the Never Say Goodbye project, releasing October 30, are likewise enabled.