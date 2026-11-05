I’ll Take The Blues from Nick Dumas

It seems the headline above could be a little bit confusing. No, we’re not offering to take Nick Dumas’ blues away; I’ll Take The Blues is the title of his latest single release on Skyline Records.

It’s a new song from Theo MacMillan, which Nick, who turned a four-year stint on mandolin with Special Consensus into a solo career, says…

“If redemption and energy could be captured in sound, this track does it. The song carries a redeeming energy, and the band brought incredible dynamics to it. It’s one of my favorite songs to perform.”

Nick and a strong group of pickers take this one at a high rate of speed, giving it the drive and power you expect from a bluegrass number. With Dumas on mandolin and lead vocal, support comes from Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Caleb Smith on banjo, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Andrew Knapp on bass. Daniel and Carley sing the harmony vocals.

Have a listen.

I’ll Take The Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.