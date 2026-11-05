Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

I’ll Take The Blues from Nick Dumas

Event Details

Nick Dumas

It seems the headline above could be a little bit confusing. No, we’re not offering to take Nick Dumas’ blues away; I’ll Take The Blues is the title of his latest single release on Skyline Records.

It’s a new song from Theo MacMillan, which Nick, who turned a four-year stint on mandolin with Special Consensus into a solo career, says…

“If redemption and energy could be captured in sound, this track does it. The song carries a redeeming energy, and the band brought incredible dynamics to it. It’s one of my favorite songs to perform.”

Nick and a strong group of pickers take this one at a high rate of speed, giving it the drive and power you expect from a bluegrass number. With Dumas on mandolin and lead vocal, support comes from Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Caleb Smith on banjo, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Andrew Knapp on bass. Daniel and Carley sing the harmony vocals.

Have a listen.

I’ll Take The Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Kenny Smith GuitarBQ Retreat

Kenny Smith GuitarBQ Retreat gets new location in 2027

Read More
Marko Čermák

Marko Čermák receives Medal of Merit from Czech President

Read More
Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers

Ripshin Mountain from Gary Brewer

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers

Ripshin Mountain from Gary Brewer

Read More
New Acoustic Collective

Double Course – The New Acoustic Collective

Read More
Rock Hearts

Little Bit of Hurricane from Rock Hearts

Read More
Grass Is Greener

DANA video from Grass is Greener

Read More
Pharis & Jason Romero

These Are The Days That Turn In To Years — Pharis & Jason Romero

Read More
Balsam Range

Simple Man from Balsam Range

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!