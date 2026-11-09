Anthony Howell departs Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Anthony Howell at RidgeJam – photo © Laci Mack

Banjo player and multi-instrumentalist Anthony Howell has announced that he has left his gig with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, and is looking for his next place to land.

Howell says it’s been a good run, but he’s ready to move on.

“Over the past two years, I’ve had so much fun playing music with Midnight Run. From the very first show I played, it always felt awesome, and I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with the band.

It’s just time for something different. I’m not sure what’s next but I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store.”

Those looking to fill a spot in their band should consider that Anthony is every bit as strong on mandolin and guitar as he is on banjo, and is a solid parts singer as well. So far this year, he’s won the National Mandolin Championship in Winfield, took second there at the National Flat Pick Guitar Championship, and swept mandolin, guitar, and banjo at the South East Banjo Championship. That’s on top of the many competitions he’s won over the past decade.

Just check out his Banjo Aficionado album, where he plays most of the instruments throughout.

We’re sure it won’t be long before we learn that he’s been snatched up by someone for touring in 2027.