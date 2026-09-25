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The Lonesome Road is next up from High Fidelity

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High Fidelity

With a new album, Never Say Goodbye, due at the end of next month, Rebel Records has pushed out another new single from traditional bluegrass specialists, High Fidelity.

This latest reaches deep into the catalog of The Delmore Brothers, who were big in early country music in the 1930s and ’40s. It’s called The Lonesome Road, and despite the band’s founding mission of preserving the sound of bluegrass from the ’50s and ’60s, lead singer and guitarist Jeremy Stephens says this one is new to bluegrass.

“This is our 100% High Fidelity arrangement of a song that, to our knowledge, has never been done in bluegrass before. We hope you like it!”

Of course, they give it a fresh bluegrass treatment, with Jeremy singing in duet harmony with his wife, fiddler Corrina Rose Logston Stephens. They discovered that The Lonesome Road goes back to 1927, when it was recorded by Gene Austin, who wrote the song with Nathaniel Shilkret. The Delmores picked it up and cut it in 1938.

The bluegrass is solidified here by Kurt Stephenson’s banjo and Daniel Amick’s mandolin. It makes for a right peppy grass number.

Check it out.

The Lonesome Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-saves and pre-orders for the Never Say Goodbye project, releasing October 30, are likewise enabled.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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