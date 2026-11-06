I Can’t Say A Word from Darren Nicholson

What do you do when you record too many great songs for one album?

If you’re Darren Nicholson, you release the album, Lonesome Trails and Tall Tales, and then five months later you drop the rest of the songs as an EP, I’m Not Out, both with Mountain Home Music.

The singer, songwriter, and mandolinist, who was a founding member of western North Carolina’s Balsam Range before launching a solo career, says that you shouldn’t get the impression that these are leftovers.

“I’m so proud of this group of songs! I got to co-write with some of the best writers in bluegrass music. The musicians and singers were absolutely top shelf. I believe that if you surround yourself with wonderful people, then wonderful things happen.

Some of these songs are from the lighter side of life, some are serious, some inspirational. Our goal is to make music that is lyrically and sonically impacting.”

Along with the EP release, Darren has a new radio single to share, taken from the six-song collection. It’s one he wrote with Mark Brinkman called I Can’t Say A Word which uses an ancient tree as a metaphor for how the world changes over time.

Nicholson shows here why he is so highly regarded as a vocalist and bluegrass stylist.

Check it out.

I Can’t Say A Word, and the full I’m Not Out EP, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.