Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Do Unto Others video from The Kody Norris Show

Event Details

The Kody Norris Show

Rebel Records has released a new single and music video for The Kody Norris Show, a song called Do Unto Others, just ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13.

It’s another selection from the band’s Spirit of America album, a love letter to their American heritage on the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Norris says of the song, written by James Randolph:

“I’m excited to share the new music video for Do Unto Others with the world. The story it tells is so close to my heart, as it celebrates family, friends, and the people who stand by us when life gets tough. Like so many others, my family and I have experienced life’s ups and downs, and there have been times when we made it through because good people were willing to lend a helping hand.

I’ve never forgotten that. We’re only here for a short time, and what matters most is how we treat one another. That’s what people will remember.

We chose this song as the final track for the Spirit of America project. As World Kindness Day and Thanksgiving are approaching, my hope is that this song and video remind everyone to be good to each other, because at the end of the day, it truly matters.”

As any fan of the band could guess, it’s set to a traditional bluegrass beat, with twin fiddles to boot. The video gives off a Norman Rockwell vibe, with its muted colors and family-friendly setting.

Have yourself a look and listen.

Do Unto Others, and the full Spirit of America album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CD and vinyl copies can be purchased directly from the band.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Aaron House Booking

Aaron House Booking launches to serve bluegrass and gospel markets

Read More
Anthony Howell

Anthony Howell departs Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Read More
Peacham, VT

Journey to Peacham: A Stanley Brothers bluegrass odyssey

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Amanda Cook

Love Through Time — Amanda Cook

Read More
Where The Soul Never Dies

Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell celebrate The Stanley Brothers with I’ll Fly Away

Read More
Darren Nicholson

I Can’t Say A Word from Darren Nicholson

Read More
Nick Dumas

I’ll Take The Blues from Nick Dumas

Read More
Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers

Ripshin Mountain from Gary Brewer

Read More
New Acoustic Collective

Double Course – The New Acoustic Collective

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!