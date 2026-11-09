Do Unto Others video from The Kody Norris Show

Rebel Records has released a new single and music video for The Kody Norris Show, a song called Do Unto Others, just ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13.

It’s another selection from the band’s Spirit of America album, a love letter to their American heritage on the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Norris says of the song, written by James Randolph:

“I’m excited to share the new music video for Do Unto Others with the world. The story it tells is so close to my heart, as it celebrates family, friends, and the people who stand by us when life gets tough. Like so many others, my family and I have experienced life’s ups and downs, and there have been times when we made it through because good people were willing to lend a helping hand.

I’ve never forgotten that. We’re only here for a short time, and what matters most is how we treat one another. That’s what people will remember.

We chose this song as the final track for the Spirit of America project. As World Kindness Day and Thanksgiving are approaching, my hope is that this song and video remind everyone to be good to each other, because at the end of the day, it truly matters.”

As any fan of the band could guess, it’s set to a traditional bluegrass beat, with twin fiddles to boot. The video gives off a Norman Rockwell vibe, with its muted colors and family-friendly setting.

Have yourself a look and listen.

Do Unto Others, and the full Spirit of America album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CD and vinyl copies can be purchased directly from the band.