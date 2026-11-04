Ripshin Mountain from Gary Brewer

Pinecastle Records has recently released a new single for family grassers Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers. The band features two generations of the Brewer family, and until the loss of patriarch Jim Brewer in 2020, it included three.

The new track, Ripshin Mountain, is one Gary wrote that contains family lore from his time growing up around Roan Mountain, TN. It’s a story handed down from father to son over multiple generations about a Bigfoot-like creature who protects the mountain and surrounding land. Known to the locals as “Scratch,” he was said to be nine feet tall and covered with hair. There’s a new topic for a bluegrass song!

Gary sings lead and plays guitar, with support from his sons Mason on mandolin and Wayne on bass, along with Andy Hall who contributes reso-guitar. The three Brewers harmonize on the chorus.

It’s got an old timey feel with a danceable beat, and seems certain to find a home on bluegrass radio.

Check it out.

Ripshin Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Pinecastle for an airplay copy.