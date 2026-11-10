Aaron House Booking launches to serve bluegrass and gospel markets

Aaron House Booking has launched as a full-service artist representation firm to connect professional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel acts with festivals, churches, and private events.
Based in Arkansas, the company is run by the husband-and-wife team of Darwin and Tiffany Aaron, long time bluegrass and gospel music lovers, and parents of Carson Aaron, guitarist with Eighteen Mile. Wouldn’t you know, Carson’s group is one of two charter groups signed with Aaron House.
Surely watching the difficulties a new young band faces trying to get their music out to audiences factored heavily in the Aarons’ decision to start the company. Even signed with a major bluegrass label in Mountain Home Music, a talented group of young pickers like Eighteen Mile can have a tough time getting booked.
Darwin Aaron is both a bluegrass musician and fan, who has the skills to connect with pastors, promoters, and event organizers, while Tiffany has spent a dozen years as a senior content marketing specialist for one of country music’s largest digital publications. Together they feel confident in their ability to help bluegrass entertainers increase their bookings in a short period of time.
Also signed to Aaron House Booking is the Ben Rochester Family.
For more information about Aaron House Booking, or either of their founding artists, visit them online.